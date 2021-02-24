High school notebook: McMorris' season comes to premature end

McMorris was replaced by senior Trevor Reid who completed 5 of 8 passes for 82 yards. All but three of those yards came on a 79-yard touchdown pass to Joseph Gonzalez in the second quarter.

Reid went 2–0 as a starter in 2019 while replacing the injured Jake Naccarato, who went on to start the next eight games and also remains on the current roster.

Jack said he’s hopeful that between Reid and Naccarato, the Knights will remain solid under center. Spotsylvania returns to action Sunday at noon at Chancellor.

CAVS HIRE CROOKS

Caroline has hired former Chancellor athletic director Rod Crooks as its new volleyball coach.

Crooks served as Chancellor’s AD from 2009-17.He also coached volleyball, softball and boys and girls basketball for 13 years.

Crooks was the AD at Fredericksburg Christian School before he joined Chancellor to coach volleyball and boys basketball in 1996.

Crooks replaces Alexandra Ulses, who stepped aside at Caroline after having a baby.

Cavaliers AD Paul Heizer said he’s familiar with Crooks from working together as athletic administrators in the Battlefield District and is impressed with his background as a volleyball coach.