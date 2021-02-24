High school notebook: McMorris' season comes to premature end

Monte McMorris eagerly anticipated his first season as a varsity starting quarterback.
The Spotsylvania High School junior served as a backup at Massaponax in 2019 before he transferred to join the Knights this school year.
But McMorris’ campaign appears to be short-lived.
He suffered a broken collarbone in the first quarter of Spotsylvania’s 31-13 season-opening loss at home against Courtland Tuesday night.
Spotsylvania head coach Jeremy Jack believes with a shortened six-game regular season it’s highly unlikely McMorris will take the field again until next fall.
“You feel bad for the kid,” Jack said. “When you have such a long layoff and kids look forward to finally getting back on the field and this happens, it’s tough.”
McMorris completed his lone pass attempt of the night for 11 yards and carried the ball three times for 23 yards.
Jack said McMorris reached out to the team to express his disappointment about the injury. Jack said McMorris felt like he let the program down.
“I just wanted to reassure the young man that when you step onto the court or onto the field in competitive sports, injury is one of those things that none of us are able to 100 percent avoid,” Jack said. “You train and hope for the best and you try to mitigate the risk of injury, but ultimately sometimes those things happen.”
McMorris was replaced by senior Trevor Reid who completed 5 of 8 passes for 82 yards. All but three of those yards came on a 79-yard touchdown pass to Joseph Gonzalez in the second quarter.
Reid went 2–0 as a starter in 2019 while replacing the injured Jake Naccarato, who went on to start the next eight games and also remains on the current roster.
Jack said he’s hopeful that between Reid and Naccarato, the Knights will remain solid under center. Spotsylvania returns to action Sunday at noon at Chancellor.
CAVS HIRE CROOKS
Caroline has hired former Chancellor athletic director Rod Crooks as its new volleyball coach.
Crooks served as Chancellor’s AD from 2009-17.He also coached volleyball, softball and boys and girls basketball for 13 years.
Crooks was the AD at Fredericksburg Christian School before he joined Chancellor to coach volleyball and boys basketball in 1996.
Crooks replaces Alexandra Ulses, who stepped aside at Caroline after having a baby.
Cavaliers AD Paul Heizer said he’s familiar with Crooks from working together as athletic administrators in the Battlefield District and is impressed with his background as a volleyball coach.
“He had a great track record at Chancellor as their head coach,” Heizer said. “He was Battlefield District coach of the year several times and he took the team to states several times. Just in conversation with him you get a sense of how much he knows about the sport.”
Crooks’ volleyball program at Chancellor was consistently one of the top in the state. He directed the Chargers to 10 consecutive district titles from 1999–2008. In his coaching career across all sports, Crooks guided 17 district championship teams and seven regional champions. His teams made five appearances in the state semifinals.
PRICE PICKS BLUEFIELD
Spotsylvania senior offensive lineman CJ Price will continue his career at Bluefield, an NAIA program in Southwest Virginia. Price was a second-team all-Battlefield District selection at center in 2019.
Taft Coghill Jr: 540/374-5526