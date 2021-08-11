High school notebook: Mountain View finds new softball coach in alumna Smith

“The Interstate can be really good or a nightmare and this is a much easier drive,” Worley said.

Worley will be joined at Riverbend by former Caroline head coach Jasmine Blackwell. Worley said she and Blackwell will essentially be co-head coaches. Blackwell, who now teaches English at Brooke Point, was the head coach of the Cavaliers for several seasons before stepping down earlier this summer.

“That’s going to be great for us having two ladies who have head coaching experience in our program,” Riverbend AD Danny Tryon said. “Jasmine is a good offensive coach and Bri has got her pitching background. I think it’ll be a good combination.”

CAVALIERS LOSE TWO

Caroline AD Paul Heizer is not only seeking to replace Blackwell. Girls basketball coach Salita Richardson has resigned and will be teaching in Richmond City Public Schools.

Richardson, a former Caroline standout, was the Cavaliers’ head coach for six seasons. Her most successful campaign was a run to the Region 4B semifinals in 2018.

Heizer said the search process to replace Blackwell and Richardson will begin in the coming weeks.