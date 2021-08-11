High school notebook: Mountain View finds new softball coach in alumna Smith

After Mountain View High School lost softball coach Brianna Worley, Wildcats athletic director Greg Margheim knew exactly where to turn.
The Wildcats have hired alumnus Megan Smith, who returned to the school as a teacher after a career at Appalachian State University.
Worley, who guided the Wildcats to the 2019 Class 5 state championship game, is now the head coach at Commonwealth District rival Riverbend.
“Bri did a great job for us,” Margheim said. “We felt very fortunate to get Megan. It’s always good to bring kids that graduated back to your building. Megan did a lot of great things here as a player and at Appy State.”
Smith was a first-team all-Southern Conference performer at Appalachian State. At Mountain View she was named first-team all-district all four years, first-team all-region three years and twice was named all-state. She had a career batting average of .414.
At Riverbend, Worley replaces Andy O’Brien who stepped down after two shortened years. O’Brien was unable to coach his first season in 2020 after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Virginia High School League allowed a condensed season this past spring.
Worley will be teaching at Mechanicsville High School with the hopes of joining Spotsylvania County Public Schools after one year. She said she departed Mountain View because her family is building a house in Caroline County and she wanted to work closer to home.
“The Interstate can be really good or a nightmare and this is a much easier drive,” Worley said.
Worley will be joined at Riverbend by former Caroline head coach Jasmine Blackwell. Worley said she and Blackwell will essentially be co-head coaches. Blackwell, who now teaches English at Brooke Point, was the head coach of the Cavaliers for several seasons before stepping down earlier this summer.
“That’s going to be great for us having two ladies who have head coaching experience in our program,” Riverbend AD Danny Tryon said. “Jasmine is a good offensive coach and Bri has got her pitching background. I think it’ll be a good combination.”
CAVALIERS LOSE TWO
Caroline AD Paul Heizer is not only seeking to replace Blackwell. Girls basketball coach Salita Richardson has resigned and will be teaching in Richmond City Public Schools.
Richardson, a former Caroline standout, was the Cavaliers’ head coach for six seasons. Her most successful campaign was a run to the Region 4B semifinals in 2018.
Heizer said the search process to replace Blackwell and Richardson will begin in the coming weeks.
“We’ll miss both of them,” Heizer said. “They both had plenty of experience. They ran good programs and were successful. It’s always tough to bring in somebody new and have them set up the program.”
SPARTANS OFFER DANIELS
Mountain View junior running back Ike Daniels recently added a scholarship offer from Michigan State. Daniels is rated a four-star recruit by Rivals.com and the 232nd ranked player in his class. He also holds offers from Arizona State, Boston College, Penn State, Pittsburgh, South Carolina, Virginia, Virginia Tech and West Virginia.
ASTROP LEADING EAGLES
Washington & Lee has hired former Colonial Beach athletic director Martin Astrop as its new AD. Astrop takes over for Spencer Sadler who held the position last school year.
Drifters volleyball coach Jeff Burchette is now the school’s interim AD.
Astrop, who was with Colonial Beach for four years after coming in from Greensville High in Emporia, said he was intrigued by the W&L position because it’s a larger school that offers more sports. He’ll also no longer be required to teach.
“So far it’s been pretty good,” Astrop said. “It’s been a challenge like I thought it would. The biggest thing is coming in at such a late time ... but it’s working itself out.”
JACKSON RECEIVES OFFER
Louisa junior basketball standout Sylvie Jackson recently received an offer from the Naval Academy. Jackson transferred from Albemarle last season and averaged 19.7 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.9 steals and 3.5 assists.
She helped the Lions capture the first basketball state championship in school history when she scored 20 points and pulled down eight rebounds in the Class 4 title game against Pulaski.
