High school notebook: Mountain View volleyball standouts pick colleges

Three Mountain View senior volleyball standouts have cemented their college plans.

Commonwealth District and Free Lance-Star player of the year Nalani McBride has signed a national letter of intent with Temple University in Philadelphia.

The libero recorded 436 digs, 91 kills and 70 aces in 2021. She finished her stellar career with 1,581 digs. She helped lead Mountain View to a 27-1 record and the district championship last season. She’ll be a part of a rebuilding project at Temple which went 7-24 in its most recent season.

McBride had plenty of assistance during Mountain View’s memorable run last fall.

First-team All-Area performer Lauren Nelson will compete for the University of Rhode Island. The outside hitter led the Wildcats with 311 kills last season. She also racked up 172 digs and 55 aces. She’ll join a Rams program that finished 13-19 last season.

Second-team all-district middle hitter Claire Wiese has a received an appointment to the United States Coast Guard Academy and will compete for its volleyball team. The Bears, who went 17-8 last season, compete in the New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference. Wiese was an honorable mention All-Area selection last season.

HORNETS ON THE MOVE

Five Orange High School senior athletes have determined where they plan to spend the next four years.

Track and field standout Arianna Colson is headed to Radford University. Colson holds the school record in the high jump and placed second in the event at the Class 4 indoor state championships her junior year with a leap of 5 feet.

Cross country runner Javier Roldan will compete for Longwood. In addition to excelling in cross country, Roldan was a member of the Hornets’ 3,200 relay team that broke the school record by 15 seconds during this past indoor track and field season.

Roldan’s teammate on that relay, Ryder Rose, will compete for Bridgewater College.

Lacrosse standout Will Flanagan is on his way to Florida Southern. Flanagan is a founding member of Orange’s new lacrosse program. He played three years of club lacrosse before Orange started its program.

Softball four-year letter-winner Reese Rogers will play for Eastern Mennonite. Rogers was named all-Jefferson District and all-Central Virginia at catcher in 2021.

NEW WEIGHT CLASSES APPROVED

The Virginia High School League has approved new weight classes for boys wrestling. The changes were finalized by the VHSL’s Executive Committee at its May 4 meeting and will be effective July 1.

The VHSL’s current weight classes are: 106, 113, 120, 126, 132, 138, 145, 160, 170, 182, 195, 215 and 285.

There will be no changes from 106 through 138 and at 215 and 285.

The new divisions, however, will now be 144, 150, 157, 175 and 190.

HOOPS TEAM WINS TITLE

The Virginia Supreme Elite 17U basketball team captured the Big Shots Rock the Rock with ESPN’s Paul Biancardi tournament title this past weekend in Rock Hill, S.C.

VSE went 5-0 on the weekend.

Courtland junior guard Aaron Brooks, a first-team All-Area performer, was named tournament MVP. Caroline junior Gabe Campbell, a second-team All-Battlefield District guard, earned championship game MVP honors.

The team is coached by James Monroe alumnus Cedric Hopkins. Other members of the 17U squad include: Tremon Adams (Courtland), Jevonte Wright-Parker (Caroline), Ke’Shaun Wallace (JM), Irving Olivis Jr. (Caroline), Antonio Washington (Massaponax), Tahn Bustamante (Spotsylvania), Christian Lewis (Courtland), Shaun Harris (Caroline) and Jayden Freeman (Caroline).

