High school notebook: Petty stepping down as FCS baseball coach

Fredericksburg Christian School is in search of a new baseball coach after Jeff Petty announced his resignation effective at the end of the season.
The Eagles (10-9) will wrap up their campaign Thursday at Atlantic Shores Christian Academy.
Petty, who started on Courtland’s 2000 state championship team and later played at Division II UNC Pembroke, accepted the FCS head coaching job in 2018. He’s also the founder of the Hurricanes travel baseball program, which showcased many of the top young players from the area.
Petty said in a statement that he wanted to be “forthright” in stepping down to limit confusion.
“It is simple,” Petty said of his reasoning. “I have three children at home. [Ages] 7, 3 and 1 years old. When I took the job three years ago my 3-year old was a newborn. I did not know what I know now, and that is quite simply I want to spend every moment I can with my family.”
Petty said he loves FCS and wants to continue to be a part of the school family. He pledged to help athletic director David DeArmas find the “right fit” as the next head coach.
DeArmas said in recent discussions with Petty it became clear that he was determined to spend more time with his family. He said the decision to prioritize family exemplifies FCS’s mission.
“Jeff is a class act who has elevated the FCS baseball program to a level we have never seen,” DeArmas said. “His dedication and professionalism to FCS and the baseball program will certainly be missed.”DeArmas said the search for a new coach begins immediately.
BROWN RECEIVES HONOR
St. Michael football coach Hugh Brown has been selected for induction into the Sports Faith Hall of Fame.
Created by Sports Faith International in 2008, the hall’s mission statement is that it is dedicated to contributing to positive cultural change by showcasing the virtues and achievements of exemplary athletes, coaches and teams.
Other inductees include George Halas, founder of the NFL, former Pittsburgh Steelers owner Art Rooney and New York Giants owner Wellington Mara. Chicago Bears board member Patrick McCaskey nominated Brown, who said he’s “humbled and honored at this incredible blessing.”
“Coach Brown has lived a life dedicated to serving others and in a very short period of time has accomplished extraordinary achievements with his football team, program and his school that have not gone unnoticed,” McCaskey said in a statement. “His dedication to the young men on the football team has changed their lives in ways that are everlasting.”
Brown, a North Stafford High School graduate, lettered in football at the University of Maryland in 1991. He founded Saint Michael in 2006 and started the Warriors’ football program in 2017. He took over as head coach in 2018 and guided them to the VISAA, Division III state championship one year later.
Brown has gone 23-4 in three seasons as head coach. This past fall, the Warriors defeated a Division I opponent for the first time when they knocked off Fork Union Military Academy.
KNIGHTS MAKING MOVES
Two Spotsylvania football standouts have decided where they’ll continue playing.
Starting two-way lineman Kyle Orris is moving on to Bluefield College, an NAIA program in southwest Virginia. Orris made 42 starts as a four-year starter and scored a touchdown in the final game of his career.
Kicker Braden Knop is headed to Alderson-Broaddus, a Division II school in West Virginia, where he will play for its sprint team.
BROOKS PICKS BRIDGEWATER
Orange senior football standout Donald Brooks has committed to Bridgewater College. Brooks finished this past season with 17 catches for 408 yards and three touchdowns. He recorded 216 receiving yards in a win over Fluvanna.
He formed a prolific receiving tandem with Orange senior Doug Newsome who has signed with Charlotte University.
