High school notebook: Petty stepping down as FCS baseball coach

Fredericksburg Christian School is in search of a new baseball coach after Jeff Petty announced his resignation effective at the end of the season.

The Eagles (10-9) will wrap up their campaign Thursday at Atlantic Shores Christian Academy.

Petty, who started on Courtland’s 2000 state championship team and later played at Division II UNC Pembroke, accepted the FCS head coaching job in 2018. He’s also the founder of the Hurricanes travel baseball program, which showcased many of the top young players from the area.

Petty said in a statement that he wanted to be “forthright” in stepping down to limit confusion.

“It is simple,” Petty said of his reasoning. “I have three children at home. [Ages] 7, 3 and 1 years old. When I took the job three years ago my 3-year old was a newborn. I did not know what I know now, and that is quite simply I want to spend every moment I can with my family.”

Petty said he loves FCS and wants to continue to be a part of the school family. He pledged to help athletic director David DeArmas find the “right fit” as the next head coach.