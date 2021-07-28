High school notebook: Pierce takes over as Washington & Lee football coach

Former Fredericksburg Academy and Riverbend basketball standout Robby Matos has transferred from Virginia Episcopal School in Lynchburg to Blue Ridge School in St. George.

Matos began his varsity career as an eighth-grader with the Falcons before he transferred to Riverbend as a freshman.

After one year with the Bears he reclassified and played two seasons at Virginia Episcopal, averaging 16.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.0 assists last season. He has two years of eligibility with the Barons.

He’s received a scholarship offer from St. Francis (N.Y.) and is receiving interest from other Division I programs, as well.

He joins a Blue Ridge program that has won three straight VISAA Division II state championships. Former James Monroe guard Michael Gray recently graduated from the Blue Ridge and is now a freshman at George Mason.

ROMBOUGH MOVES ON

Colonial Forge is searching for a girls’ soccer coach after Dave Rombough’s resignation.

Rombough said he has taken a teaching position in Franklin County in southwest Virginia, and that he may coach out there if the opportunity presents itself.