High school notebook: Pierce takes over as Washington & Lee football coach

John Pierce’s first opportunity as a head football coach wasn’t ideal.
Pierce took over at Quantico High School in 2006 when the Marine Corps Base was in the middle of reconstruction and many athletes were forced to move off base. The Warriors went winless.
“We played a varsity schedule with JV kids,” Pierce said. “It was a learning experience.”
Pierce is now set to start his second tenure as a head coach. He’s been hired by his alma mater, Washington & Lee, which didn’t play this past spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pierce said he and his players are eager to begin practice next week.
“It’s an exciting time for me and the kids,” Pierce said. “It’s important to get back to doing football-type activities. I know they’re all anxious and I’m excited about being back home.”
Pierce, a 1989 W&L graduate and former two-way lineman, replaces another alumnus. Joe Taylor resigned in 2020 and moved to Las Vegas after three years at W&L.
Pierce said he hopes to build on the culture implemented by Taylor, a former state champion quarterback for the Eagles.
“Coach Taylor started changing the culture and getting it back to where it used to be,” Pierce said. “My job is to keep this thing going in a similar direction.”
Pierce began his coaching career under his brother, Roger, at Stafford High School. He started as the offensive coordinator. In his first season as defensive coordinator in 2002, the Indians reached the Group AAA, Division 5 state championship game before falling to Phoebus.
He moved back to the offensive line under Chad Lewis before he was hired for the same post by Brooke Point in 2014. He was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2017 and served in that role through last season.
Pierce said he has a staff in place and plans to run a multiple-set offense. The Eagles haven’t taken the field since 2019 and he wants to keep it as basic as possible.
“Hopefully the system we put in is simplistic,” Pierce said. “We want to install it pretty quickly and move as fast or slow as we need to, to ensure everyone understands what’s going on.”
PLUMMER PICKS CAL
Former Massaponax football standout Jaiven Plummer announced on Twitter last week that he’s orally committed to the University of California.
Plummer, a 6-foot-3, 195-pound wide receiver, began his career with the Panthers before transferring to Episcopal School in Alexandria. He’s rated a three-star recruit by 247sports.com and held more than 20 scholarship offers.
MATOS JOINS BARONS
Former Fredericksburg Academy and Riverbend basketball standout Robby Matos has transferred from Virginia Episcopal School in Lynchburg to Blue Ridge School in St. George.
Matos began his varsity career as an eighth-grader with the Falcons before he transferred to Riverbend as a freshman.
After one year with the Bears he reclassified and played two seasons at Virginia Episcopal, averaging 16.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.0 assists last season. He has two years of eligibility with the Barons.
He’s received a scholarship offer from St. Francis (N.Y.) and is receiving interest from other Division I programs, as well.
He joins a Blue Ridge program that has won three straight VISAA Division II state championships. Former James Monroe guard Michael Gray recently graduated from the Blue Ridge and is now a freshman at George Mason.
ROMBOUGH MOVES ON
Colonial Forge is searching for a girls’ soccer coach after Dave Rombough’s resignation.
Rombough said he has taken a teaching position in Franklin County in southwest Virginia, and that he may coach out there if the opportunity presents itself.
Rombough started as the Eagles’ JV coach in 2015 before he took over varsity the following season. The highlight of his tenure was a run to the Class 6 state quarterfinals in 2019. The Eagles fell to Patriot in the Region 6B semifinals in the spring as three of their top players missed the contest because of injuries.
“It’s definitely bittersweet, no doubt about that,” Rombough said of his departure. “In 2012–13 this program was at the top of the game and the county. It kind of took a dip but we built things back up. We had a team that was state-caliber over the last two years. It’s unfortunate that COVID took us out [in 2020] and injuries did the same thing to us this past year.”
BRYANT GOING JUCO
Recent James Monroe graduate Nia Bryant will continue her basketball career at Potomac State, a junior college in Keyser, W.Va. Bryant, a 5-foot-4 guard, helped the Yellow Jackets reach last season’s Region 3B championship game, where they fell to George Mason.
