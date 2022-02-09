High school notebook: Region 4B expands basketball playoffs

An expanded Region 4B has led to a new basketball playoff format.

The top 12 teams in the 17-team region will advance to the postseason and the top four will receive a bye.

Currently, Eastern View, Courtland and King George are in position to qualify for the playoffs on the boys’ side as the regular season comes to an end this week.

Eastern View and Courtland are ranked second and third, respectively. They have a showdown looming Friday on the Cougars’ home floor that will feature two teams unbeaten in Battlefield District play. It will determine the No. 1 seed for the district tournament.

The Cyclones and Cougars are also well-positioned on the girls’ side. Courtland is 12-0 in district play, while Eastern View is 10-1 and currently No. 1 in the region. The Cougars are currently fourth in the region.

The No. 1 seeds for the district tournaments will be determined by the number of wins, so Eastern View is at a disadvantage. The Cyclones will have played Courtland and Caroline only one time each because of inclement weather earlier this season.

King George and Chancellor are also in the region’s top 12 for girls.

Both district tournaments will take place Monday and Tuesday with regional play beginning Feb. 18.

Typically the No. 1 seed in the district hosts the tournament as long as it is alive. But if Courtland or Eastern View earns the top seed in both boys and girls, the No. 2 seed will the host the semifinals while the Cougars or Cyclones play a girls-boys doubleheader.

Championship night in the district will feature a change this year. There will be no junior varsity title game this season. Instead the regular season champion will be awarded the trophy.

Courtland athletic director Ronnie Lowman said discussion of JV title games will be revisited in in the offseason.

THREE KNIGHTS COMMIT

Three Spotsylvania senior football standouts have announced their college plans.

Quarterback Monte McMorris III will attend Alvernia University in Reading, Pa. McMorris was a second-team all-Battlefield District selection at quarterback and all-purpose in 2021.

Wide receiver Joseph Gonzalez will play for Hampden-Sydney College. Gonzalez was also named second-team all-district last season.

Tight end Jacob Jack is headed to Shenandoah University. Jack was a second-team all-district pick, as well.

COLLINS SELECTS JUCO

Massaponax senior softball standout Emily Collins will continue her career at East Central Community College in Decatur, Miss.

East Central is a National Junior College Athletic Association Division II program. Collins pitches and plays infield for the Panthers. In an abbreviated spring 2021 season, she batted .400 and went 4-1 on the mound. She was named second-team all-Commonwealth district as a pitcher.

Taft Coghill Jr: 540/374-5526 tcoghill@freelancestar.com

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.