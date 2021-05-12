High school notebook: Reich returns as Chancellor basketball coach

Rob Reich wanted to take advantage of a small window of opportunity to coach his children in youth sports when he stepped down as the Chancellor High School boys basketball coach in 2017.
After directing his twin son and daughter for four years, Reich has returned to the Chargers. He was hired as Chancellor’s boys basketball coach and his appointment was approved by the Spotsylvania County School Board earlier this week.
“This is what I do,” Reich said. “I love coaching. I would’ve never left, but I had the opportunity to coach my youngest two on travel teams and in parks & rec. I got to do a lot of stuff I would not have had an opportunity to do if I was still the coach at Chancellor.”
Reich had a memorable run with the Chargers. He ended his five-year tenure with a record of 74-46. He had just one losing season—a 4-18 campaign in his next-to-last season.
He guided Chancellor to the only state tournament appearance in school history and a school-record 21 victories in 2013. The Chargers won back-to-back conference titles in 2014 and ’15.
He steps in to replace his successor Craig Boothe, who resigned in February after four seasons. Reich’s twin son and daughter are now in middle school, so he said his return “worked out perfectly.”
He’s excited about the staff he’s assembled for his second stint at Chancellor. Veteran assistant Antonio Coghill, who was on his previous staff, will return alongside him. Derrick Rollins will lead the junior varsity program, while two of his former players, Josh James and Jaire Perry, will serve as assistants for both teams.
“Having those younger voices [in James and Perry] is going to be helpful,” Reich said. “I’m not getting any younger.”
MARYLAND OFFERS FRYE
It’s been a whirlwind week for James Monroe sophomore football standout Kamron Frye. The starting offensive lineman decided to spend the next two years at DeMatha Catholic High School, a nationally ranked program in Hyattsville, Md.
Then, on Tuesday, Frye received his first scholarship offer when Maryland requested the 6-foot-4, 275-pound offensive guard join its program.
“I was surprised,” Frye said of receiving the offer. “I thought I was going to meet the team and get started with DeMatha and they told me that.”
Frye said the DeMatha coaching staff and Maryland running backs coach Elijah Brooks informed him of the offer.
He was still reeling from making a life-changing decision to live with family in Maryland and attend DeMatha when he received the next bit of news. Frye said he’s hopeful of getting faster and stronger while at DeMatha and he’s “110 percent” ready to increase his level of play to meet the demands of that level.“I want to play college football,’ Frye said. “So what convinced me to go was the preparation I’ll get before going into my senior year.”GOODE-WRIGHT, BATTEN TO PREP
Two Battlefield District basketball standouts have decided to attend prep school with the goal of earning a college scholarship as a member of the Class of 2022.
James Monroe senior Ricky Goode-Wright is headed to Hamilton Hall Academy in Willingboro, N.J. Goode-Wright, a point guard, finished his career as JM’s all-time leading scorer (1,516 points). He also racked up 377 rebounds, 282 assists and 204 steals.
He was named first-team all-Battlefield District as a sophomore and junior as well as all-region. The Battlefield didn’t pick an all-district team this past season.Goode-Wright and Chancellor senior guard Shane Batten were first-team All-Area selections last season. Batten announced this week that he’ll attend Fork Union Military Academy and play for its postgraduate program next season. Batten led the Fredericksburg area in scoring last season at 20 points per game.
PENDLETON PICKS THIEL
Spotsylvania senior football standout DeAnthony Pendleton will continue his career at Thiel College, a Division III program in Greenville, Pa.
Pendleton rushed for 553 yards and nine touchdowns in seven games for the Knights last season. He was a multi-year starter and also played linebacker in his career. He was a second-team all-Battlefield running back as a junior in 2019. The Battlefield didn’t vote on an all-district team this past season.
SOLORZANO TO EAGLES
Mountain View senior Alex Solorzano will play football for Bridgewater College in the fall. Solorzano was a first-team all-Commonwealth District punter this past season. He was a second-team choice as a junior.
