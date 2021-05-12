High school notebook: Reich returns as Chancellor basketball coach

Rob Reich wanted to take advantage of a small window of opportunity to coach his children in youth sports when he stepped down as the Chancellor High School boys basketball coach in 2017.

After directing his twin son and daughter for four years, Reich has returned to the Chargers. He was hired as Chancellor’s boys basketball coach and his appointment was approved by the Spotsylvania County School Board earlier this week.

“This is what I do,” Reich said. “I love coaching. I would’ve never left, but I had the opportunity to coach my youngest two on travel teams and in parks & rec. I got to do a lot of stuff I would not have had an opportunity to do if I was still the coach at Chancellor.”

Reich had a memorable run with the Chargers. He ended his five-year tenure with a record of 74-46. He had just one losing season—a 4-18 campaign in his next-to-last season.

He guided Chancellor to the only state tournament appearance in school history and a school-record 21 victories in 2013. The Chargers won back-to-back conference titles in 2014 and ’15.

He steps in to replace his successor Craig Boothe, who resigned in February after four seasons. Reich’s twin son and daughter are now in middle school, so he said his return “worked out perfectly.”