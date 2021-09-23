High school notebook: Riverbend's Fisher chooses JMU; JM's Reviello picks Michigan

Aiden Fisher believed he couldn’t go wrong.
The Riverbend senior football standout’s final two college choices featured an opportunity to compete for national championships at James Madison University and a chance to play at the Football Bowl Subdivision level at Old Dominion.
Fisher visited JMU for its contest against Morehead State earlier this season, and the atmosphere surrounding the Dukes’ program won him over.
Fisher announced recently that he’s orally committed to JMU.
“Both are great programs,” Fisher said. “Both have respectable coaching staffs and both are great schools. What it came down to is, what’s the best fit for me?”
Fisher said Bridgeforth Stadium was sold out on his visit to JMU and the atmosphere sealed his decision.
“It couldn’t get much better,” he said.
Fisher said the Dukes recruited him as a linebacker. He also plays running back for the Bears and was their starting quarterback last season. He was a first-team All-Area linebacker in the 2020 season which took place last spring.
Fisher said JMU coaches are enamored with the IQ he showed in patrolling the defense as a linebacker and calling the signals on offense as a quarterback last season.
“They also mentioned my versatility, physicality and range being able to make plays all over the field, within the box and sideline to sideline,” Fisher said. “Just being able to lead the defense as a captain and take on the role of making everybody else around you better. Those are a couple of things they envision.”
REVIELLO PICKS MICHIGANAtmosphere was a major reason for James Monroe junior field hockey standout Kelsey Reviello’s recent college decision, as well.
Reviello announced Wednesday that she’s orally committed to the University of Michigan. Reviello said the Wolverines offered her a full scholarship.
The Wolverines are ranked No. 1 in the nation this season after reaching the national championship game a year ago. They’ve reached six consecutive NCAA tournaments including a Final Four appearance in 2017. They won the national championship in 2001.
“I went out there for an official visit two weeks ago and the girls were amazing,” Reviello said. “The team, the chemistry, the coaches, the facilities and the school itself were unbelievable.”
Reviello said there was a buzz on campus about the field hockey team, which is a rarity in college athletics. She chose the Wolverines over seven other finalists: Boston College, Duke, Iowa, Princeton Syracuse, Virginia and Wake Forest.
Reviello was a first-team All-Area selection last season after helping the Yellow Jackets reach the Class 3 semifinals.
CHARGERS TO HONOR PAST ATHLETES
The inaugural Chancellor Hall of Fame class will be inducted at a ceremony at the school Oct. 2 at 7 p.m.
The class includes active state championship coaches Jim Larkin (field hockey) and Mike Webb (boys soccer). Former football and baseball coach Bob Oliver, who died earlier this year, will be inducted, as well.
In addition to the coaches, the class includes Katie Synan Allen (volleyball), Lara Cariker Bradshaw (field hockey), Matt Halloran (baseball), Dana Jones (volleyball), Ken Manahan (football, basketball and soccer) and Dominique Wallace (football).
Tickets to the ceremony are available for $5 on Ticketspicket.com.
