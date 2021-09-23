High school notebook: Riverbend's Fisher chooses JMU; JM's Reviello picks Michigan

“They also mentioned my versatility, physicality and range being able to make plays all over the field, within the box and sideline to sideline,” Fisher said. “Just being able to lead the defense as a captain and take on the role of making everybody else around you better. Those are a couple of things they envision.”

REVIELLO PICKS MICHIGANAtmosphere was a major reason for James Monroe junior field hockey standout Kelsey Reviello’s recent college decision, as well.

Reviello announced Wednesday that she’s orally committed to the University of Michigan. Reviello said the Wolverines offered her a full scholarship.

The Wolverines are ranked No. 1 in the nation this season after reaching the national championship game a year ago. They’ve reached six consecutive NCAA tournaments including a Final Four appearance in 2017. They won the national championship in 2001.

“I went out there for an official visit two weeks ago and the girls were amazing,” Reviello said. “The team, the chemistry, the coaches, the facilities and the school itself were unbelievable.”