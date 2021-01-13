High school notebook: Second COVID-19 outbreak halts Cavaliers' season

A second outbreak of COVID-19 on the Caroline High School girls basketball team has caused the Cavaliers to pause their season once again.
Caroline athletic director Paul Heizer said the Cavaliers will make a decision by the end of the week if the season will continue.
A contest at Courtland scheduled for Wednesday was postponed.
Caroline was also forced to delay the start of its season after the pandemic hit the girls team in December.
The Cavaliers had seven players for their victory over Spotsylvania last Friday and Heizer said they’re currently down to four.
Caroline received news of the most recent positive case or cases early this week and Heizer quickly informed Spotsylvania AD Bill Swink. Heizer declined to say how many players have tested positive.
Heizer said based on the timing of the positive test or tests, there’s no reason to believe any of Caroline’s players were infected when they visited the Knights Friday.
Swink said after talking with Heizer and discussing contract tracing he doesn’t believe any of the Knights were at risk. He said Spotsylvania players and coaches will continue to do temperature screenings and health questionnaires.
Spotsylvania visited Eastern View Wednesday night.
Heizer said Caroline is trying to recruit other players that were associated with the program in previous years to come out so the season can continue.
“As long as we’ve got girls or boys that want to play sports we’re going to try go get creative and figure out how to get enough out there to field a team,” Heizer said.
Heizer said ideally he’d like for the team to have six or seven healthy players. The Cavaliers were lacking overall numbers when the season started and was forced to do without a junior varsity squad.
Heizer said he hopes the Cavaliers see the floor again this season.
“It’s certainly worth it to try and give the kids a season,” Heizer said. “It’s definitely challenging for myself, our staff, coaches, trainers, kids and parents. It’s all hands on deck. Every day is a juggling act.”
WILLIAMS PICKS CAVS
James Monroe senior football standout Andrew Williams has decided to join the University of Virginia football program as a preferred walk-on.
Williams chose the opportunity with the Cavaliers over a scholarship offer from Virginia Military Institute.
Williams, a 6-foot-4, 235-pound defensive end, said he’s been enamored with Virginia since his older brother Alex went there and graduated two years ago.
“I went on a visit to see him and I fell in love with the school,” Williams said. “I’ve always wanted to play at U.Va. So when they gave me the opportunity to play, I took it.”
Williams said Virginia coaches like his size, athleticism and background in judo where he earned black belt last summer.
Williams has also been a member of JM’s swim team. He’ll join a Virginia program that will also include JM teammate Aidan Ryan, a defensive back who signed a national letter of intent with the Cavaliers last month.
Former Yellow Jackets’ teammate Jack Hardy joined Virginia’s program in 2020 as a walk-on linebacker.
Williams was named first-team all-Region 3B on the offensive line last fall. He received second-team all-Region honors on the defensive line where he recorded 37 solo tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 11 sacks and 10 hurries in 2019.
SWAIN MAKES THE CALL
Massaponax senior defensive back Mike Swain has committed to continue his career at Campbell University, a Football Championship Subdivision program in Buies Creek, N.C.
Swain received several Division II scholarship offers before he settled on the Camels.
Swain (5-foot-10, 180 pounds) recorded more than 50 tackles and finished with two interceptions as a junior in 2019. He was named honorable mention all-Commonwealth District.
Taft Coghill Jr: 540/374-5526