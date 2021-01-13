High school notebook: Second COVID-19 outbreak halts Cavaliers' season

Heizer said Caroline is trying to recruit other players that were associated with the program in previous years to come out so the season can continue.

“As long as we’ve got girls or boys that want to play sports we’re going to try go get creative and figure out how to get enough out there to field a team,” Heizer said.

Heizer said ideally he’d like for the team to have six or seven healthy players. The Cavaliers were lacking overall numbers when the season started and was forced to do without a junior varsity squad.

Heizer said he hopes the Cavaliers see the floor again this season.

“It’s certainly worth it to try and give the kids a season,” Heizer said. “It’s definitely challenging for myself, our staff, coaches, trainers, kids and parents. It’s all hands on deck. Every day is a juggling act.”

WILLIAMS PICKS CAVS

James Monroe senior football standout Andrew Williams has decided to join the University of Virginia football program as a preferred walk-on.

Williams chose the opportunity with the Cavaliers over a scholarship offer from Virginia Military Institute.