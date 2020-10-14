High school notebook: Spotsy teams move workouts indoors under hybrid plan

When Spotsylvania County Public Schools opened its doors to students with a hybrid model of learning on Monday, athletes had reason to be optimistic.

The opening of schools for in-person instruction also meant the building was open for indoor practices and training as cooler temperatures settle in this fall.

Chancellor High School athletic director Len Carlson said the Chargers went indoors for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic on Monday.

Boys and girls basketball, volleyball, wrestling and cheer have all made their way indoors, while other athletic programs are using the weight room for the first time.

“They were doing great following the protocol and doing what they needed to do outside,” Carlson said. “But especially with basketball they’re really excited to be inside. Having six rims is so much different than trying to do things outside.”

There are still social distancing guidelines to be followed inside. Athletes have to be 10 feet apart when masks can’t be worn.

Temperatures must be checked at the door.