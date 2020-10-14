High school notebook: Spotsy teams move workouts indoors under hybrid plan

When Spotsylvania County Public Schools opened its doors to students with a hybrid model of learning on Monday, athletes had reason to be optimistic.
The opening of schools for in-person instruction also meant the building was open for indoor practices and training as cooler temperatures settle in this fall.
Chancellor High School athletic director Len Carlson said the Chargers went indoors for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic on Monday.
Boys and girls basketball, volleyball, wrestling and cheer have all made their way indoors, while other athletic programs are using the weight room for the first time.
“They were doing great following the protocol and doing what they needed to do outside,” Carlson said. “But especially with basketball they’re really excited to be inside. Having six rims is so much different than trying to do things outside.”
There are still social distancing guidelines to be followed inside. Athletes have to be 10 feet apart when masks can’t be worn.
Temperatures must be checked at the door.
Wrestlers are still only conditioning. Their coaches are mimicking moves. Basketball players are performing shooting and passing drills with no competitive action.
The Virginia High School League winter sports season, including basketball and wrestling, is scheduled to begin Dec. 7 with the first contest taking place two weeks later.
“We’re hoping to get closer than 10 feet to each other so we can start to engage in competitive drills before we start tryouts,” Carlson said. “The next step for us is to have a defense and offense together for a more competitive game before tryouts begin.”
The VHSL has recommended that phase yet.
Spotsylvania joins Culpeper, King George and Louisa counties in allowing high school students indoors in the Fredericksburg area. Louisa AD George Stanley said the Lions have allowed indoor training since the summer. King George started last month.
Culpeper High AD Daniel Nobbs said indoor training has gone well for the Blue Devils since school opened under the hybrid model in late August.
“Our coaches have done an outstanding job,” Nobbs said. “We had a mitigation plan from the get-go and our coaches have done a pretty good job of following it. So far we’ve been lucky with this one.”
WARRIORS’ GAME CHANGED, AGAIN
For the second straight week, the St. Michael football team has had a change of plans. The Warriors schedule lists a trip to Saint John’s Catholic Prep in Maryland on Friday at 5 p.m. But instead St. Michael will visit Fork Union Military Academy on Friday at 4 p.m.
St. Michael also had its game against North Cross, a private school in Roanoke, canceled last week after one of the Raiders’ players tested positive for COVID-19.
The game against FUMA will be a rematch from the season opener that St. Michael lost 32-21 after opening up a 21-7 lead.
TWO LIONS COMMIT
Two Louisa senior softball standouts have decided where they’ll spend the next four years. Brierra “Bri” Tyler has orally committed to Division I Norfolk State University.
Tyler was a first-team all-Jefferson District selection as a sophomore in 2019. She was named second-team all-Region 4B. She was recruited to pitch for the Spartans.
Tyler’s teammate, Emily Hall, will continue her career at Mary Baldwin. As a sophomore right fielder Hall batted .282 with eight RBIs and seven runs scored.
FLAMM STAYING CLOSE TO HOMECourtland senior volleyball standout Emily Flamm has committed to play for the University of Mary Washington.
As a junior last fall, Flamm was named first-team all-Battlefield District, first-team all-Region 4B and second-team all-state in Class 4.
