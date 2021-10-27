High school notebook: Spotsylvania County to host VHSL spring jubilee

When the Virginia High School League is deciding on a destination for the spring jubilee, it primarily considers two factors.
The VHSL wants its spring state semifinals and finals to be held on quality playing surfaces. They also want the games played in an area in close proximity to the potential participants.
Spotsylvania County met both of those requirements.
The county has been awarded the Class 3 and Class 4 spring jubilee for 2022 and ’23.
Courtland athletic director Ronnie Lowman said the county’s administrators haven’t discussed which schools will host what events.
But the county will host state semifinals and finals for baseball, softball, boys and girls soccer and boys and girls lacrosse. Tennis was already under contract to be played in the Williamsburg area.
Lowman said the Fredericksburg Nationals were on board to host baseball, but a scheduling conflict prevented it. The Nats have a home-stand the weekend of June 10-11 when the games will take place.
“I think the key to this whole piece is the quality of our facilities that our maintenance department has put in place,” Lowman said. “The department has made it a priority to provide the best possible facilities that they can for our students. I think that was the deciding factor … Kudos to our maintenance department.”
Spotsylvania will also host the field hockey state championships next month. Massaponax will host the Class 3 and 4 semifinals. Spotsylvania High will host the Class 5 and 6 semifinals. Courtland is the site for all championship contests.
The county approved a bond referendum in 2014 that paid for all five schools to have artificial turf fields.
Mike McCall, a spokesman for the VHSL, said those surfaces and the county’s proximity to Class 3 and 4 schools led to the decision to choose Spotsylvania.
McCall said wherever the VHSL holds the event it’s an economic boon for the locality. He noted that players, fans and coaches throughout the state dine in restaurants, stay in hotels, shop and seek entertainment.
“I can’t tell you how much exactly,” McCall said. “But when we hear from the Chambers of Commerce in [prior locations] Salem and Radford, they said it is a significant economic impact to the community.”
COUGARS HIRE MEEK
Courtland has hired Chris Meek as its new baseball coach.
Meek replaces Tim Acors who stepped down after last season to become the athletic director at Spotsylvania.
Meek served as the Cougars’ junior varsity coach and varsity assistant under Acors.
Lowman said that continuity was important.
“He’s been with us a few years now and his ability to connect with the kids was the main attractiveness to him,” Lowman said.
The entire Cougars’ coach staff outside of Acors will return. Lowman said being able to keep that group intact was influential in Meek’s hiring. He said the returning players and newcomers are eager to get started.
“We had our first offseason workout on Monday and the turnout was fantastic,” Lowman said.
HERD OFFERS MATOS
Fredericksburg native Robby Matos may have a decision to make regarding his future on the hardwood or gridiron.
Matos received a scholarship offer to play football from Marshall University earlier this week. He was previously offered a scholarship to play basketball for Division I St. Francis (N.Y.) University.
Matos (5-foot-9, 160 pounds) started his varsity basketball career at Fredericksburg Academy as an eighth-grader and he played for Riverbend as a freshman.
He then transferred to Virginia Episcopal School for two seasons and is now a junior at Blue Ridge School.
Marshall is recruiting him as a wide receiver/athlete. In six games for Blue Ridge School this season he has 25 receptions for 428 yards and four touchdowns. He’s averaging 15.5 yards per punt return.
He’s entering his first season for the Barons basketball team which has won the past three VISAA Division II state championships.
Matos averaged 16.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.0 assists as the starting point guard for VES last season.
TWO RECEIVE OFFERS
A pair of Fredericksburg area sophomore football standouts picked up scholarship offers in the past week.
Pittsburgh extended an offer to King George wide receiver Mekhai White (6-foot-3, 175 pounds). White also holds offers from Maryland, Virginia and Virginia Tech. He visited the Cavaliers for their home victory over Duke on Oct. 16.
The Cavaliers also extended an offer to Mountain View linebacker Kris Jones recently. Jones (6-foot-2, 213 pounds) also holds offers from Arizona State, Penn State and Virginia Tech.
KNIGHTS TAKE CROWN
The Spotsylvania JV volleyball team recently completed a 14-0 season to capture the Battlefield District championship. There was no district title game.
The Knights endured setbacks because of injuries and COVID-19 to claim the crown. They also had a key player promoted to varsity. They’re coached by Doris Buzzell.
