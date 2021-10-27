High school notebook: Spotsylvania County to host VHSL spring jubilee

When the Virginia High School League is deciding on a destination for the spring jubilee, it primarily considers two factors.

The VHSL wants its spring state semifinals and finals to be held on quality playing surfaces. They also want the games played in an area in close proximity to the potential participants.

Spotsylvania County met both of those requirements.

The county has been awarded the Class 3 and Class 4 spring jubilee for 2022 and ’23.

Courtland athletic director Ronnie Lowman said the county’s administrators haven’t discussed which schools will host what events.

But the county will host state semifinals and finals for baseball, softball, boys and girls soccer and boys and girls lacrosse. Tennis was already under contract to be played in the Williamsburg area.

Lowman said the Fredericksburg Nationals were on board to host baseball, but a scheduling conflict prevented it. The Nats have a home-stand the weekend of June 10-11 when the games will take place.