High school notebook: Spotsylvania High plans athletic hall of fame

Establishing an athletics hall of fame at the oldest school in Spotsylvania County isn’t an easy task.

Spotsylvania High School athletic director Bill Swink received nearly a dozen nomination forms before the Knights even advertised they were taking on the endeavor.

“These first four years or so will be very interesting,” Swink said. “Some of the forms I’ve already looked at are people I didn’t know about but they did some very distinguished things back in the 50s and I’m like, ‘Oh, my.’ That’s a long time to catch up from, but I think it will be fun.”

James Monroe and King George have established halls of fame in the past 10 years. Swink views doing so as an opportunity to preserve the sports history of the school. He said it was a goal of his when he first arrived at Spotsylvania in 2016 after a hall of fame career as the Colonial Forge wrestling coach.

“One of my goals was to help get this thing started,” Swink said. “The athletic boosters at Spotsylvania are very active. It’s a great organization and they’ve decided they’re willing to help fund it. So we’re getting it off the ground.”