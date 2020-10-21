High school notebook: Spotsylvania High plans athletic hall of fame

Establishing an athletics hall of fame at the oldest school in Spotsylvania County isn’t an easy task.
Spotsylvania High School athletic director Bill Swink received nearly a dozen nomination forms before the Knights even advertised they were taking on the endeavor.
“These first four years or so will be very interesting,” Swink said. “Some of the forms I’ve already looked at are people I didn’t know about but they did some very distinguished things back in the 50s and I’m like, ‘Oh, my.’ That’s a long time to catch up from, but I think it will be fun.”
James Monroe and King George have established halls of fame in the past 10 years. Swink views doing so as an opportunity to preserve the sports history of the school. He said it was a goal of his when he first arrived at Spotsylvania in 2016 after a hall of fame career as the Colonial Forge wrestling coach.
“One of my goals was to help get this thing started,” Swink said. “The athletic boosters at Spotsylvania are very active. It’s a great organization and they’ve decided they’re willing to help fund it. So we’re getting it off the ground.”
There will be 11 members on the selection committee. Nomination forms for the inaugural class will be taken through March 19. A vote on the class will take place in late April.
A combination of 12 individuals or teams will be formally inducted into the first class at a ceremony next Sept. 25.
Swink said after the initial class, the number of inductees each year will dwindle to eight. Spotsylvania will reserve a wall in the school for hall of fame plaques.
EAGLES IN TRANSITION
After the resignation of Joe Taylor, Washington & Lee had to fill two key position: athletic director and football coach.
Taylor spent three seasons as the Eagles’ football coach, but his stint as AD was much shorter. He took over for Malcolm Lewis when he retired at the end of the 2019-20 school year. Taylor said he resigned to take a job at Amazon in Las Vegas to better provide for his family financially.
Taylor was a star quarterback at W&L before he went on to the Naval Academy. He helped lead the Eagles to the Group A, Division 2 state title as a sophomore in 2001 and was named state player of the year that season.
Spencer Sadler has replaced Taylor as the Eagles’ AD. Sadler will continue to work as the school’s Library Media Specialist but has stepped down as wrestling coach.
Sadler said the Eagles have narrowed down their football coaching search to two candidates and hope to present a name for approval at the Westmoreland County School Board’s next meeting. The board has a work session Nov. 12 and a regular meeting Nov. 18.
The Eagles will return to hybrid learning Nov. 5 and that’s when the football program can begin offseason conditioning.
Sadler said he’s also searching for cross country coaches after boys coach Cole Vanover departed to become an assistant principal at Rappahannock High and girls coach Cindy Flickinger retired.
WHITE PICKS SIX
North Stafford junior football standout Tevin White has narrowed his list of 19 major college scholarship offers down to six finalists.
The 6-foot-1, 190-pound running back announced on Twitter he’s still considering Arizona State, Duke, Georgia, Penn State, South Carolina and Tennessee.
Virginia and Virginia Tech both extended a scholarship offer to White but neither made the cut. White is rated a four-star prospect by recruiting service 247sports.com.
WALKER MAKES CALL
Paityn Walker was named honorable mention all-decade in cross country by The Free Lance-Star. The Colonial Forge senior was also named to The Free Lance-Star’s all-decade first-team team for indoor volleyball.
But Walker has chosen not to pursue either sport at the college level. Instead the senior has orally committed to Eastern Kentucky University’s beach volleyball program. She competes for the 108 Beach Volleyball Club which is based in the Fredericksburg area.
Walker was named Commonwealth District setter of the year with 606 assists as a sophomore in 2018. She followed that up last season with 989 assists and 266 digs.
Taft Coghill Jr: 540/374-5526
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!