High school notebook: VHSL approves Colonial Forge, North Stafford appeals

VHSL logo (copy)

Colonial Forge and North Stafford will be part of the Virginia High School League’s Region 6B for the next four years after their appeals were approved by a VHSL committee.

Colonial Forge appealed to stay in Region 6B despite a projected enrollment that would have dropped the Eagles into Region 5D for the 2023-27 school cycle. The VHSL’s Alignment Appeals Committee recently met and allowed them to stay in 6B by a 5-0 vote.

North Stafford was slated to remain in Region 5D, but the committee unanimously approved the Wolverines’ appeal to move up. That means all five Stafford County schools (Brooke Point, Colonial Forge, Mountain View, North Stafford and Stafford) will compete in Region 6B.

The committee rejected Caroline’s appeal to remain in Region 3B. The Cavaliers will move up to Region 4B.

Schools have until Sept. 7 to file a final appeal. The final alignment plan will be approved on Sept. 21.

COUGARS TO HONOR TITLE TEAM

Courtland High School will celebrate the 40th anniversary of its first state football championship team at a tailgate event before the Cougars’ Oct. 7 home game against Chancellor.

The Cougars finished 13-1 that season, defeating Martinsville 31-13 in the Class AA final to win the first of their four titles under late coach Ken Brown.

For information on the celebration, contact Scott Neal at 540/538-0758.

MOSCHETTO SEEKS MILESTONE

Veteran Fredericksburg Academy field hockey coach Karen Moschetto will seek her 300th career win on Sept. 9 when the Falcons host Covenant at 5:30.

Moschetto led the Falcons to their seventh Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association state title last fall. She’ll seek the milestone against a team coached by one of her former players, Colleen Norair.

