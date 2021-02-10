High school notebook: VHSL extends window for wrestling, hoops tournaments

The Virginia High School League has extended the window to complete regional basketball and wrestling tournaments.
The change was made because of impending severe weather in the forecast on Thursday and Friday.
The VHSL has also made changes to its gymnastics and swimming state tournaments.
Regions needed to complete any ongoing basketball and wrestling tournaments have been encouraged to use this coming Sunday as a date pending approval of school divisions.
The basketball state tournaments are scheduled to take place Feb. 16-20.
The state wrestling events are scheduled for Feb. 18-Feb. 20. No changes have yet been made to the basketball and wrestling state tournaments, but VHSL staff is monitoring forecasts for any additional impacts.
The Class 4, Class 5 and Class 6 swimming competitions originally scheduled for Friday and Saturday at the Christiansburg Aquatic Center and Oak Marr RECenter in Oakton have been postponed. New dates will be announced later.
The Class 3 swim meet remains on the schedule for Sunday, but VHSL staff will continue to monitor weather forecasts.
The gymnastics state meet scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Kellam High School in Virginia Beach has been moved to Feb. 19-20 at the same location.
PYATT OUT FOR INDOOR
Massaponax senior track and field standout Aaliyah Pyatt won’t be able to compete in the Region 6B or Class 6 state events after not running in the Commonwealth District meet last week.
The district competition was held Saturday at Brooke Point and Pyatt did not participate.
The Virginia High School League required district competition in order to qualify for region and state meets for this season only.
The VHSL did not sanction any other competitions all season so times achieved in other races were not qualifying standards for the region and state level.
Pyatt, a sprinter who has signed a national letter of intent with the University of South Carolina, is a two-time Free Lance-Star track and field athlete of the year.
She does have another potential indoor opportunity at the Adidas Indoor Nationals Feb. 26-28 in Virginia Beach.
SCHICKEL PICKS JMU
Massaponax senior Kaden Schickel has translated his expertise as a long snapper for the Panthers’ football team into an opportunity to compete at James Madison University.
Schickel (6-foot-2, 170 pounds) announced his commitment to the Dukes last week.
He recently competed at the Kohl’s Eastern Showcase and reportedly had a strong showing.
“He rips the ball with power and showed great accuracy during the charting portion of camp,” a report on kohlskicking.com stated. “Schickel finished the weekend with an average snap time of .67 seconds and was consistently on target. Not only has he continued to improve as a snapper but Schickel has developed himself into a tremendous athlete.”
SALEM HIRES PATTERSON
Kayla (Patterson) Wood, a former standout at Courtland, has been named girls’ soccer coach at Salem High School. She was a captain and starting defender on the Cougars’ 2007 state runner-up team, then received her bachelor’s degree from James Madison University and Masters from the University of Mary Washington before serving as junior varsity coach at Massaponax from 2014-18.
