High school notebook: VHSL extends window for wrestling, hoops tournaments

The Virginia High School League has extended the window to complete regional basketball and wrestling tournaments.

The change was made because of impending severe weather in the forecast on Thursday and Friday.

The VHSL has also made changes to its gymnastics and swimming state tournaments.

Regions needed to complete any ongoing basketball and wrestling tournaments have been encouraged to use this coming Sunday as a date pending approval of school divisions.

The basketball state tournaments are scheduled to take place Feb. 16-20.

The state wrestling events are scheduled for Feb. 18-Feb. 20. No changes have yet been made to the basketball and wrestling state tournaments, but VHSL staff is monitoring forecasts for any additional impacts.

The Class 4, Class 5 and Class 6 swimming competitions originally scheduled for Friday and Saturday at the Christiansburg Aquatic Center and Oak Marr RECenter in Oakton have been postponed. New dates will be announced later.

The Class 3 swim meet remains on the schedule for Sunday, but VHSL staff will continue to monitor weather forecasts.