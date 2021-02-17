High school notebook: VHSL nixes all-state teams

There will be no Virginia High School League all-state teams for any sport in these condensed winter, fall and spring seasons.
However, district and regions can still vote on elite teams.
The Commonwealth District released its basketball honorees last week, but the Battlefield District is pondering whether or not to conduct a vote.
King George athletic director Alex Fisher said Battlefield administrators initially chose not to have all-district teams. But after hearing from basketball coaches who preferred to continue with the annual vote, the ADs are reconsidering.
“The reason we decided not to do it is the state is not doing all-state and the region is not doing all-region,” Fisher said. “It made more sense that we stayed in alignment with what they are doing and keep it consistent.”
Fisher said the ADs haven’t come to a consensus yet. They began discussions about the issue this week. f there are no all-district teams for winter sports, the same will hold true for fall and spring sports, as well.
“Whatever decision we make for the winter is going to carry through,” Fisher said.
Mike McCall, the VHSL Director of Communications, said the decision was made to eliminate all-state teams this year because many schools have opted out of sports during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s just not equitable to have a true all-state team when so many kids are not participating,” McCall said.
CAVALIERS IN FLUX
Caroline athletic director Paul Heizer said the next two days will determine if the Cavaliers will be able to host their season-opening football game against Eastern View Monday night.
With more winter weather expected on top of last week’s snowstorm, Caroline’s field isn’t in great shape. Heizer said the Cavaliers are exploring playing on artificial turf in a neighboring county or allowing the Cyclones to host the game.
Eastern View doesn’t have artificial turf, but Heizer said its field bounces back more quickly from winter weather.
“I think one of the major differences is about a third of our field is covered up with a tree line so we still had some snow on that part of the field,” Heizer said. “The other sideline is dry. But their field sits out more.”
Heizer said with just three regular season home games, it’s difficult to give up a contest. But with a limited amount of time to get games in, the Cavaliers may have few options.
“Our first choice is obviously to try to play this game at home,” Heizer said. “To lose 33 percent of your home schedule right away, obviously that’s not ideal.”
WEATHER WREAKING HAVOC
With snow in the forecast, the VHSL has rescheduled its wrestling, swimming and gymnastics championships once again.
The Class 5 and 6 state swimming championships, scheduled to be held at the Rouse Center in Stafford, have been postponed with no makeup dates announced.
The Salem Civic Center will now host the Class 1, 2 and 3 wrestling championships Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
The Virginia Beach Sports Center will host Class 4 on Saturday morning and Class 5 Saturday evening. The Class 6 championships will be held at the same location Sunday morning.
The gymnastics team championships will take place Saturday at Kellam High School in Virginia Beach with the individual competition on Sunday at the same location.
BARNWELL ADDS OFFERS
After Riverbend sophomore tight end Mathias Barnwell rescinded his oral commitment to Penn State last month, it didn’t take long for other major college programs to reach out. Pacific-12 Conference schools Arizona State and Oregon each offered Barnwell a scholarship in the past week.
Barnwell originally commited to Penn State last June after one season at Spotsylvania High School. He transferred to Riverbend last summer.
Barnwell and the Bears will begin the upcoming season Monday at Mountain View.
