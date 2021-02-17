High school notebook: VHSL nixes all-state teams

There will be no Virginia High School League all-state teams for any sport in these condensed winter, fall and spring seasons.

However, district and regions can still vote on elite teams.

The Commonwealth District released its basketball honorees last week, but the Battlefield District is pondering whether or not to conduct a vote.

King George athletic director Alex Fisher said Battlefield administrators initially chose not to have all-district teams. But after hearing from basketball coaches who preferred to continue with the annual vote, the ADs are reconsidering.

“The reason we decided not to do it is the state is not doing all-state and the region is not doing all-region,” Fisher said. “It made more sense that we stayed in alignment with what they are doing and keep it consistent.”

Fisher said the ADs haven’t come to a consensus yet. They began discussions about the issue this week. f there are no all-district teams for winter sports, the same will hold true for fall and spring sports, as well.

“Whatever decision we make for the winter is going to carry through,” Fisher said.