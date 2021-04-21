High school notebook: VHSL tweaks ticket policy for football semifinals

The Virginia High School League has tweaked its ticket policy for the football state semifinals on Saturday to allow families of players a larger allotment.
There is still a 500-ticket limit per contest with 250 going to each school. This week each school received access codes for 250 tickets that administrators can distribute any way they’d like.
Previously, administrators gave each player one ticket code that was good for an admission of just two people.
King George High School has taken advantage of the switch heading into its Class 4 semifinal at Lake Taylor in Norfolk on Saturday at 2 p.m.
Foxes athletic director Alex Fisher said he’s distributed five individual tickets to each senior on the roster and four to each underclassman. King George is also bringing cheerleaders which counts toward its 250 limit. Parents of cheerleaders have been given the option to attend, as well.
After family tickets have been accounted for, general admission sales will begin Thursday at 6 p.m. Those tickets can be purchased at vhsl.org under the Administrators & Coaches tab at the top. The drop-down menu has a link for GoFan Digital tickets.
Fisher said he doesn’t envision any tickets remaining for King George.
“If all the tickets are used correctly, it’s going to be sold out for sure,” Fisher said.
For those that can’t attend, the contest is available to be viewed on Nfhsnetwork.com under Lake Taylor.
Massaponax visits Oscar Smith Saturday at 2 p.m. in the Class 6 semifinals. The same ticket policy applies. That contest can also be viewed on Nfhsnetwork.com under Oscar Smith.
KEYDETS GET BLOUNT
Caroline senior track and field standout Isaiah Blount has signed a national letter of intent with Virginia Military Institute.
Blount’s versatility earned him Free Lance-Star winter track and field athlete of the year last month. He placed third in Class 4 in the shot put and the 500 meters. He also posted the Fredericksburg area’s best time in the 55-meter hurdles. The discus is considered his best event and he’ll be able to compete in that this spring.
HERNANDEZ MAKES THE CALL
Mountain View senior quarterback AZ Hernandez has committed to Concord University, a Division II program in West Virginia.
Hernandez (6-foot, 220 pounds) passed for 245 yards and three touchdowns this past season.
GALLAGHER PICKS CNU
Chancellor senior kicker Baylor Gallagher will continue his career at Christopher Newport University. Gallagher ranks third in the Fredericksburg area in kicking points this season. He converted 32 extra points and two field goals in seven games. His longest field goal was from 37 yards.
BLAYLOCK, CARTER COMMIT
James Monroe senior basketball standout Aaron Carter will continue his career at Richard Bland, a junior college in Petersburg. Carter was a three-year starting guard for the Yellow Jackets. He received honorable mention All-Area recognition this past season.
Carmel School senior basketball standout Kenny Blaylock has committed to Bridgewater College.
WFT HONORS LUDDEN
The Washington Football Team announced Wednesday that Massaponax head football coach Eric Ludden has been named its high school coach of the week.
Ludden, whose Panthers will play for a berth in the state championship on Saturday, “wants his program to be a family that takes care of each other and it is,” read a statement posted to the team’s community relations Twitter feed.
