High school notebook: VHSL tweaks ticket policy for football semifinals

The Virginia High School League has tweaked its ticket policy for the football state semifinals on Saturday to allow families of players a larger allotment.

There is still a 500-ticket limit per contest with 250 going to each school. This week each school received access codes for 250 tickets that administrators can distribute any way they’d like.

Previously, administrators gave each player one ticket code that was good for an admission of just two people.

King George High School has taken advantage of the switch heading into its Class 4 semifinal at Lake Taylor in Norfolk on Saturday at 2 p.m.

Foxes athletic director Alex Fisher said he’s distributed five individual tickets to each senior on the roster and four to each underclassman. King George is also bringing cheerleaders which counts toward its 250 limit. Parents of cheerleaders have been given the option to attend, as well.

After family tickets have been accounted for, general admission sales will begin Thursday at 6 p.m. Those tickets can be purchased at vhsl.org under the Administrators & Coaches tab at the top. The drop-down menu has a link for GoFan Digital tickets.

Fisher said he doesn’t envision any tickets remaining for King George.