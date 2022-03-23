High school notebook: Washington, McEachern earn all-state basketball nods

Two Fredericksburg area basketball standouts were recently recognized as all-state performers.

Washington & Lee senior forward Brandon Washington was named second-team all-state by the Virginia High School League in Class 1. Washington helped lead the Eagles to the state championship game, where they fell to Auburn earlier this month.

Carmel School junior guard Reuben McEachern was named a first-team all-state performer in Division III by the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association. McEachern averaged 14 points, 7 assists, 6 rebounds and 5 steals for the Wildcats, who reached the state quarterfinals before falling to Roanoke Catholic.

KIMBLE PICKS WESLEYAN

Massaponax senior football standout Tyheem Kimble will continue his playing career at North Carolina Wesleyan.

Kimble was a first-team all-Commonwealth District and second-team All-Area performer last season as a running back. He was second on the team to quarterback Donte Hawthorne in rushing with 1,016 yards and 11 touchdowns.

JOHNSON HEADING WEST

King George senior offensive lineman Hunter Johnson is moving on to Division II Concord (W.Va.) University.

Johnson played center for the Foxes’ explosive offensive attack. He was named first-team all-Battlefield District and second-team All-Area.

DACHOS PLACES FIFTH

King George senior track and field standout Alexander Dachos placed fifth in the one-mile at the Adidas Indoor Nationals this past weekend in Virginia Beach. Dachos completed the race in 4:25.67.

CAVS CUT RIBBON

Caroline recently unveiled its renovated softball stadium. The project was funded by the county’s Board of Supervisors completed by the county’s planning and building department. It includes new dugouts, a press box and improved field conditions.

Caroline senior softball players cut the ribbon on the field last Tuesday before a home game against Goochland. Board of Supervisors representative Floyd Thomas and School Board member George Spaulding threw out the ceremonial first pitches.

Taft Coghill Jr: 540/374-5526 tcoghill@freelancestar.com

