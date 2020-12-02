High school notebook: Westmoreland County decides to pass on winter sports

Westmoreland County Public Schools is one of 18 divisions in Virginia that have decided against winter sports, which are scheduled to begin with practice on Monday.

That means Washington & Lee joins 32 other schools in canceling boys’ and girls’ basketball as well as wrestling and winter track and field this school year.

Eagles athletic director Spencer Sadler said W&L recommended to the school board to cancel winter sports. The board recently voted unanimously (5-0) to support the recommendation.

“We wanted to see if we felt comfortable answering six basic questions,” Sadler said. “Unfortunately, we couldn’t answer them to our liking. That’s the reason why we decided to recommend not moving forward with it.”

Westmoreland has become the first Fredericksburg area jurisdiction to elect not to participate in winter sports. Colonial Beach may soon follow. Its School Board has a special meeting scheduled for Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

The Drifters’ boys’ basketball team reached the Class 1 state semifinals last March. They fell to Mathews 56-53 in overtime right before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down Virginia High School League activities.