High school notebook: Westmoreland County decides to pass on winter sports

Westmoreland County Public Schools is one of 18 divisions in Virginia that have decided against winter sports, which are scheduled to begin with practice on Monday.
That means Washington & Lee joins 32 other schools in canceling boys’ and girls’ basketball as well as wrestling and winter track and field this school year.
Eagles athletic director Spencer Sadler said W&L recommended to the school board to cancel winter sports. The board recently voted unanimously (5-0) to support the recommendation.
“We wanted to see if we felt comfortable answering six basic questions,” Sadler said. “Unfortunately, we couldn’t answer them to our liking. That’s the reason why we decided to recommend not moving forward with it.”
Westmoreland has become the first Fredericksburg area jurisdiction to elect not to participate in winter sports. Colonial Beach may soon follow. Its School Board has a special meeting scheduled for Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
The Drifters’ boys’ basketball team reached the Class 1 state semifinals last March. They fell to Mathews 56-53 in overtime right before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down Virginia High School League activities.
Sadler said one of the deciding factors for the Eagles was the lack of available hospital beds at Riverside Tappahannock Hospital. He noted that patients that arrive there are being rerouted to Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center in Mechanicsville.
“That was one of the six keys,” Sadler said, “the state of our hospitals.”
Sadler said he’s hopeful W&L is able to participate in traditional fall sports, which are now slated to begin in early February. He said winter athletes and their families are disappointed by the ruling but understand it.
“It’s not a decision that we wanted to make,” Sadler said, “but what we said is. ‘If we’re going to err, we’re going to err on the side of caution.’ Nobody loves high school sports more than us. But in the grand scheme of things what do high school sports mean in the midst of a pandemic?”
GETTING IN THE SWING
Several Fredericksburg area senior softball standouts have signed national letters of intent to continue their athletic pursuits.
North Stafford’s Alison Carter is headed to Virginia Tech; Brooke Point’s Noelle Sterner will compete for Rhode Island; Riverbend’s Taylor Puig has signed with George Washington; Courtland’s Ronni Howard is headed to Marist; and King George’s Lauren Sheehan will play for Norfolk State.
Frostburg State has signed Caroline’s Jayla Hill and Eastern View’s Desi Scott. Brooke Point’s Brianna Correa is headed to Patrick Henry Community College, while teammate Brooke Shelton will suit up for Christopher Newport.
CHRISTOPHER JOINS ROMERO at W&L
Massaponax senior football standout Elijah Christopher has joined teammate Jacob Romero in committing to Division III Washington and Lee University in Lexington.
Christopher (5-foot-11, 225 pounds) was named first-team all-Commonwealth District, all-Region 6B and All-Area in 2019 at linebacker and running back.
He made 110 tackles in the regular season last year and also was the team’s second-leading rusher. Romero, Christopher’s backfield mate, pledged to the Generals in July.
KEYDETS OFFER WILLIAMS
Virginia Military Institute has extended a scholarship offer to James Monroe senior football standout Andrew Williams.
Williams was named first-team all-Region 3B on the offensive line last fall. He received second-team all-region honors on the defensive line.
It’s the first Football Championship Subdivision offer for Williams, who recorded 37 solo tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 11 sacks and 10 hurries a year ago.
