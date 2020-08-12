High school notebook: Wildcats replenish coaching ranks with three hires

As the former field hockey head coach at Brooke Point, Libby Allwine was quite familiar with Commonwealth District rival Mountain View.

The Wildcats have been a power in the state since the school opened in 2005.

After Kimmy Sullivan stepped down last month to move to the Roanoke area, Allwine applied to fill her position.

Mountain View athletic director Greg Margheim said he believes Allwine is more than capable of keeping the team’s tradition going.

That tradition includes three state championships and seven appearances in the title game since 2009.

Sullivan took over for her mother, Pattie Sullivan, in 2015. Mother and daughter were the only coaches in school history until Allwine’s hiring.

“Some of our current players reached out to me and they feel comfortable with her and feel she will be a great fit,” Margheim said. “We’re hoping big things come out of this. I think she’s going to continue the tradition. She understands it and she knows it’s a lot of pressure coming in and filling Pattie’s and Kimmy’s shoes.”

Allwine isn’t the only hire the Wildcats announced Wednesday.