High school notebook: Wildcats replenish coaching ranks with three hires

As the former field hockey head coach at Brooke Point, Libby Allwine was quite familiar with Commonwealth District rival Mountain View.
The Wildcats have been a power in the state since the school opened in 2005.
After Kimmy Sullivan stepped down last month to move to the Roanoke area, Allwine applied to fill her position.
Mountain View athletic director Greg Margheim said he believes Allwine is more than capable of keeping the team’s tradition going.
That tradition includes three state championships and seven appearances in the title game since 2009.
Sullivan took over for her mother, Pattie Sullivan, in 2015. Mother and daughter were the only coaches in school history until Allwine’s hiring.
“Some of our current players reached out to me and they feel comfortable with her and feel she will be a great fit,” Margheim said. “We’re hoping big things come out of this. I think she’s going to continue the tradition. She understands it and she knows it’s a lot of pressure coming in and filling Pattie’s and Kimmy’s shoes.”
Allwine isn’t the only hire the Wildcats announced Wednesday.
Mountain View graduate Danny Soares has been promoted to head wrestling coach after serving as an assistant under Bud Black, who stepped down following last season.
Margheim said Soares’ intimate knowledge of the current roster and the culture within the program made him a no-brainer.
“It really wasn’t a hard choice with him,” Margheim said. “Anytime you can get alumni back in the building it’s a plus. He knows our expectations as a school. I think that’s going to be a smooth transition.”
The Wildcats have also named Katie Benson boys tennis coach. Margheim said Benson came “highly recommended” from her college coach. He said it’s a plus that she’ll also be a Mountain View teacher.
“She’s hardcore,” Margheim said. “She loves the game … And nowadays it’s hard to find people that want to teach and coach.”
Margheim said the new coaches are eager to get started and grow accustomed to their players. He said Soares has a head-start in that regard because of his experience as an assistant. Allwine will hold a virtual introductory meeting with her players soon.
The Virginia High School League has postponed the start of sports because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Soares’ wrestling team will be up first as winter sports tip off Dec. 28. Field hockey’s schedule begins March 1, 2021 while tennis and other spring sports follow on April 26.
“Right now,” Margheim said, “there’s nothing for them to do.”
MCGHEE ADDS OFFERS
Louisa sophomore basketball standout Olivia McGhee continues to rack up Division I scholarship offers. McGhee, a 6-foot-2 guard, has recently added offers from Georgetown, Maryland, North Carolina and West Virginia.
She’s also been offered by Bethune-Cookman, Buffalo, East Carolina, Grambling and Hampton as of late.
McGhee was the Jefferson District player of the year last season. She was also named first-team All-Area after averaging a Fredericksburg-area best 19.4 points per game.
