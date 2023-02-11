BOYS' BASKETBALL
COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT
Monday's quarterfinals
Riverbend at Mountain View, 6
North Stafford at Stafford, 6
Colonial Forge at Brooke Point, 6
Wednesday's semifinals
Mountain View/Riverbend winner at Massaponax
North Stafford/Stafford winner vs. Colonial Forge/Brooke Point winner
Friday's final
Semifinal winners
BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT
Monday's semifinals
People are also reading…
King George at Caroline, 6:30
Courtland at Eastern View, 6:30
Tuesday's Championship
Semifinal winners
JEFFERSON DISTRICT
Friday's championship semifinals
Albemarle 78, Charlottesville 49
Western Albemarle 68, Fluvanna 57
Friday's consolation games
Goochland 51, Louisa 48
Orange 50, Monticello 49
Monday's final
Western Albemarle at Albemarle, 7:30
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT
Monday's quarterfinals
Mountain View at North Stafford, 5
Stafford at Riverbend, 6
Brooke Point at Colonial Forge, 6
Wednesday's semifinals
Mountain View/North Stafford winner at Massaponax
Stafford/Riverbend winner vs. Brooke Point/Colonial Forge winner
Friday's final
Semifinal winners
BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT
Monday's semifinals
King George at Eastern View, 5:30
Chancellor at Culpeper, 6
Tuesday's Championship
Semifinal winners
JEFFERSON DISTRICT
Friday's championship semifinals
Louisa 56, Charlottesville 45
Western Albemarle 38, Fluvanna 32
Friday's consolation game
Albemarle 49, Monticello 34
Monday's championship final
At Albemarle
Western Albemarle at Louisa, 6