High school playoff pairings

  • 0

FIELD HOCKEY

VHSL CLASS 6

Saturday's semifinals at Massaponax

Colonial Forge vs. Fairfax, noon

Yorktown vs. Western Branch, 2

Sunday's final at Courtland

Semifinal winners, noon

VHSL CLASS 5

Saturday's semifinals at Massaponax

Stafford vs. Nansemond River, 4

Independence vs. Frank Cox, 6

Sunday's final at Courtland

Semifinal winners, 6

VHSL CLASS 4

Saturday's semifinals at Chancellor

Atlee vs. Courtland, noon

Loudoun Valley vs. Great Bridge, 2

Sunday's final at Courtland

Semifinal winners, 2

VHSL CLASS 3

Saturday's semifinals at Chancellor

James Monroe vs. Poquoson, 4

York vs. Tabb, 6

Sunday's final at Courtland

Semifinal winners, 4

VISAA DIVISION II

Thursday’s quarterfinals

Fredericksburg Academy 2, Walsingham 0

Cape Henry 8, Norfolk Collegiate 0

Saturday's championship

At St. Catherine's H.S.

Fredericksburg Academy vs. Cape Henry, 11:30 a.m.

VOLLEYBALL

VHSL CLASS 5

Saturday's quarterfinals

Deep Run at Massaponax, 6

Riverside at Midlothian, 2

First Colonial at Maury, 5

Menchville at Frank Cox, 5

VHSL CLASS 4

Saturday's quarterfinals

Deep Creek at King George, 2

Atlee at Grafton, 7

E.C. Glass at James Wood, 4

Dominion at Western Albemarle, 4

