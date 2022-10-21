 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HIgh school postponements

Postponements

Friday night's high school football game between Stafford and Massaponax was postponed until Monday, due to an outbreak of an illness at Stafford High School. The game will be played on Monday at 7 p.m.

