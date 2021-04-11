 Skip to main content
High school regional playoff pairings
Virginia High School League

VOLLEYBALL

REGION 6B

Monday’s quarterfinals

Osbourn Park at Colonial Forge, 6

Forest Park at Massaponax, 6

Woodbridge at Battlefield, 6

Patriot at Colgan, 7

REGION 5D

Monday’s quarterfinals

North Stafford at Stafford, 6

Harrisonburg

at Patrick Henry–Roanoke, 6

Tuesday’s semifinals

Harrisonburg/PH winner

at Mountain View, 6

North Stafford/Stafford winner

at Albemarle, 6

REGION 4B

Tuesday’s semifinals

Powhatan at Courtland, 7

Chancellor at Monacan, 7

REGION 3B

Monday’s quarterfinals

James Monroe

at George Mason, 6

William Monroe

at Maggie Walker, 6

Warren County at Goochland, 6

Independence

at Central–Woodstock, 6

FIELD HOCKEY

REGION 6B

Monday’s quarterfinals

Patriot at Massaponax, 6

Woodbridge at Colonial Forge, 7

Hylton at Battlefield, 6

Unity Reed at Colgan, 7

REGION 5D

Monday’s first round

North Stafford at Brooke Point, 6

Tuesday’s semifinals

North Stafford/Brooke Point

winner at Stafford, 6

Mountain View at Albemarle, 6

REGION 4C

Tuesday’s semifinals

Chancellor at Courtland, 6

Orange at Eastern View, TBA

GROUP 1A–3A, REGION B

Monday’s quarterfinals

Western Albemarle at James Monroe, 6 (Fieldhouse)

George Mason

at Maggie Walker, 6

Monticello at Charlottesville, 6:30

Lightridge at Independence, 7

