High school roundup: Arnold, Riverbend dominate King of the Hill cross country

Sophomore Tyler Arnold won the individual boys’ race and led Riverbend to the team title at Saturday’s Captain Doug Richardson King of the Hill invitational cross country meet at King George.

Arnold set a course record in completing the 3.1-mile race in 17:07. Teammates Justin Rau (17:43) and Ethan Lapier (18:44) finished third and 10th, respectively, and Jacob Korn was 19th (19:17), one spot behind Stafford’s Ethan Govar (19:14).

Stafford’s Ella Dover finished eighth (21:17) and Brenna Elchenko 11th (22:09) in the girls’ meet. Riverbend’s girls finished third as a team, led by Sophia Visioni (23:29), McKayla Reyer (23:38) and Olivia Morra (23:38).

Sixteen teams competed. Complete results were not available at press time.

POLE GREEN CLASSIC

Spotsylvania’s Jin Lee (18:00.0) was the individual runner-up out of 150 runners in the boys’ Varsity B race at Saturday’s Pole Green Classic Invitational in Mechanicsville.

Caroline took the next three places behind Lee, with Elijah Kessler (18:14.2) taking third, Dominic Kittle (18:18.3) fourth and Anton Jones-Wilson (18:21.4) fifth. Chancellor’s Alexander Blair (18:30.0) was sixth, Massaponax’s Terry Travis (18:36.6) eighth and Spotsylvania’s Liam Wahlquist (19:02.4) 12th.

The Knights were second behind J.R. Tucker in the boys’ team standings.

Massaponax’s Olivia Priddy was 10th (22:10.0) in the girls’ Varsity B race.

FOOTBALL

FREDERICKSBURG CHRISTIAN 43, ST. ANNE'S-BELFIELD 17

Drake Morris threw for 237 yard and four touchdowns, 146 of those yard and three of the scores to Bishop Heard-Samuels as Fredericksburg Christian remained unbeaten on the season.

Noah Martin accounted for the other score through the air and added another score on a kickoff return for the Eagles (3-0), who visit Roanoke Catholic on Friday.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Gabe Carvajal 9-90, TD; Christian Ray 6-62; Tim Esunge 1-7; Drake Morris 1-4.

PASSING: Drake Morris 18-28-1, 237 YARDS, 4TD.

RECEIVING: Bishop Heard-Samuels 9-146, 3TD; Noah Martin 4-38, TD; Will Johnson 2-35; Luke Chilton 3-18.

KICKING: Will Johnson 4 PAT, 1 FG (37).