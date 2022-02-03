High school roundup: Boggs leads Spotsy boys to rout of King George

The Knights took the lead in the first quarter and did not look back as Austin Boggs scored 17 points in a 58-28 Battlefield District win Thursday night.

Tre Coogler also tallied 11 points and Amir Savage had eight.

Leading for the Foxes was Kyle Reviello with 10 points and Elijah Sherfield with seven.

Spotsylvania (5-9) will take on Eastern View on Saturday.

King George 8 9 7 4 — 28 James Monroe 24 22 11 1 — 58



King George: Kyle Reviello 10, Elijah Sherfield 7, Conner Gray 6, Da’mon Duffin 2, Nehemiah Frye 2, Joe Billings 1. Totals: 10 6-17 28.