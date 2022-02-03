 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High school roundup: Boggs leads Spotsy boys to rout of King George
The Knights took the lead in the first quarter and did not look back as Austin Boggs scored 17 points in a 58-28 Battlefield District win Thursday night.

Tre Coogler also tallied 11 points and Amir Savage had eight.

Leading for the Foxes was Kyle Reviello with 10 points and Elijah Sherfield with seven.

Spotsylvania (5-9) will take on Eastern View on Saturday.

King George              8       9      7    4   28
James Monroe    24    22     11    1 —   58
King George: Kyle Reviello 10, Elijah Sherfield 7, Conner Gray 6, Da’mon Duffin 2, Nehemiah Frye 2, Joe Billings 1. Totals: 10 6-17 28.
Spotsy (5-9): Austin Boggs 17, Tre Coogler 11, Amir Savage 8, Jay Black 8, Jake Jack 6, Monte McMorris 5, Conner Grimes 3. Totals: 20 11-15 58.
3-pointers: King George 2 (Sherfield, Reviello). Spotsy 7 (Boggs 4, Coogler, Black, Grimes).

BOYS BASKETBALL

EASTERN VIEW 75, JAMES MONROE 41

Rickey Butler and Corey Long led the Cyclones with 21 points each to a Battlefield District win over James Monroe Thursday night.

Kyle Snider, Dezaun Robinson, and RJ Turner all tallied 9 points each but it was not enough to surpass Eastern View. 

Eastern View          22      15    28     10   75
James Monroe       4     19     10       8 —   41

Eastern View: Rickey Butler 21, Corey Long 21, Terry Jackson 10, Amaree Robinson 8, Montreal Streat 8, D’Myo Hunter 5, Tyree Webster 5. Totals: 28 14-19 75.
James Monroe: Kyle Snider 9, Dezaun Robinson 9, RJ Turner 9, Jabes Roundtree 7, Tyson Taylor 4, Ke’Shaun Wallace 2, Micheal Edwards 1. Totals: 14 6-9 41.
3-pointers: Eastern View 3 (A. Robinson 2, Hunter). James Monroe 7 (Snider 3, D. Robinson 2, Roundtree, Turner).
