High school roundup: Courtland boys top Riverbend

Micah Roberts hit three 3-pointers and scored a game-high 21 points to help Courtland pick up its second straight boys basketball win, 55–37, at Riverbend on Monday night.
Tremon Adams added 14 points and Aaron Brooks dished out eight assists for the Bears, who visit Massaponax on Friday.
Elijah Williams had 11 points for Riverbend, which hosts Eastern View on Tuesday.
Courtland 9 14 20 12 — 55
Riverbend 3 13 13 8 — 37
Courtland (2-1): Colin Ryan 2, Jaylen Brooks 0, Aaron Brooks 9, Brooks Shawaryn 3, Micah Roberts 21, Charles Welsh 0, Francis Roberts 0, Terrell Boxley 0, Darren Green 6, Tremon Adams 14, Lorenzo Johnson 0, Kayden Simanton 0. Totals: 22 7-10 55.
Riverbend (0-2): Elijah Williams 11, EJ Wilborne 7, Xavier Edelen 2, Calvyn Campbell 8, Jordyn Thomas 0, Grant Messick 0, Vernon Williams 0, MarcAnthony Parker 0, Ernest Johnson 3, Jonas Taylor 3, Khalil Wright 2, Mathias Barnwell 2. Totals: 13 7-19 37.
3-pointers: Courtland 4 (M. Roberts 3, Shawaryn). Riverbend 4 (Campbell 2, E. Williams, Wilborne).
BOYS BASKETBALL
KING GEORGE 51,
LIBERTY 50
Elijah Sherfield scored eight of his team-high 14 points in the fourth quarter as the Foxes held off the Eagles.
Dakota Lindsey scored 17 for Liberty, but only two in the final period.
King George visits Mechanicsville Tuesday.
Liberty 10 13 13 14 — 50
King George 11 20 10 10 — 51
Liberty: James Fowler 5, Landon Medley 0, Koy Shepard 7, Alijah Jackson 5, Chris Richards 11, Joe Minor 0, Zach Bailey 5, Dakota Lindsey 17. Totals: 20 7–9 50.
King George: Elijah Sherfield 14, Andre Mack 2, Mekhai White 5, Ethan Chase 0, Nehemiah Frye 8, Kyle Reviello 8, Conner Gray 7, Kavon Johnson 5, Joe Billingsley 2. Totals: 20 6–10 51.
3-pointers: Liberty 3 (Fowler, Jackson, Lindsey); King George 4 (White, Reviello, Gray, Johnson).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
MERIDIAN 50,
COLONIAL FORGE 27
Despite Carly Brumhall’s game-high 16 points, the Eagles dropped a nondistrict road decision.
Colonial Forge 4 11 5 7 — 27
Meridian 11 21 12 6 — 50
Colonial Forge (0–3): Kyra Gatlin 0, Kelli Coleman 0, Carly Brumhall 16, Kristen Auguste 8, Makayla Stover 0, Alexandria Adams 0, Ada Diallo 0, Payton Schwinn 3. Totals: 9 7–11 27.
Meridian: Izzy Zullo 2, Sydney Langerte 0, Peyton Jones 15, Maeve Dodge 2, Bella Paradiso 2, Natalie Cannon 4, Megan Trembley 2, Maureen Trembley 7, Abby Meighan 0, Elizabeth Creed 15. Totals: 22 1–4 50.
3-pointers: Colonial Forge 2 (Brumhall, Schwinn); Meridian 3 (Jones, Maureen Trembley, Creed).