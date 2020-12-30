High school roundup: Courtland downs Spotsylvania in season opener

Xander Alston’s 16 points led visiting Courtland to a season-opening 64–33 boys’ basketball victory over Spotsylvania Tuesday night.
Micah Roberts added 11 points for the Cougars, who visit Massaponax on Wednesday.
Charles Coogler and Evan Bowles scored eight points each to lead the Knights (0–2), who visit Chancellor on Friday.
|Courtland
|17
|20
|16
|11
|—
|64
|Spotsylvania
|5
|9
|12
|7
|—
|33
Courtland (1–0): Xander Alston 16, Aaron Brooks 8, Sean Wray 5, Micah Roberts 11, Raul Gil 5, Christian Jones 3, Darren Green 6, Michael Salvary 8, Clayton Cassiday 2. Totals: 26 9–16 64.
Spotsylvania (0–2): Charles Coogler 8, Austin Boggs 3, Trent Reed 4, Jake Jack 2, Evan Bowles 8, Harold Black 0, Chase Green 4, Monte McMorris III 2, Walter Grigsby 2, Dillon Robinson 0, Turin Craig 0. Totals: 14 1–4 33.
3-pointers: Courtland 3 (Roberts, Gil, Jones); Spotsylvania 4 (Bowles 2, Coogler, Boggs).
CAROLINE 61, KING GEORGE 44
Dominique Washington scored 16 points and Gabe Campbell 15 as the visiting Cavaliers evened their record at 1–1.
DeVon Whiting had a game-high 21 points for the Foxes (0–1), who visit Eastern View Thursday.
|Caroline
|5
|17
|16
|23
|—
|61
|King George
|10
|16
|8
|10
|—
|44
Caroline (1–1): Dominique Washington 16, Trevor Smith 0, Gabe Campbell 15, Jayden Freeman 8, Avante Wagner-Porter 8, Tre Terrell 7, Shaun Harris 3, Jeff Logan 0, T.J. Boxley 0, Kylie Williams 0, Irving Olivis 4. Totals: 23 13–17 61.
King George (0–1): Elijah Sherfield 0, Jaden Hobdy 0, Tyrone McDowney 2, Javin Campbell 5, DeVon Whiting 21, Ethan Chase 0, MeKhai White 8, Nehemiah Frye 8, Andre Mack 0, Joe Billingsley 0. Totals: 16 9–13 44.
3-pointers: Caroline 6 (Washington 2, Campbell 2, Freeman Harris); King George 3 (Frye 2, White).