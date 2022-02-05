High school roundup: Eastern View wins Battlefield wrestling title

Eastern View wrestlers won the two heaviest weight classes to ensure the Cyclones' victory in the Battlefield District championships Friday at Spotsylvania.
Brett Clatterbaugh (220 pounds) and Brayden Walker (285) pinned their final opponents to help Eastern View finish with 214.5 points. King George edged the host Knights 198-196 for second place.
Other weight-class winners for the Cyclones included Elijah Smoot (120), Cam Sheads (132) and Kadin Smoot (152).
The top four finishers in each weight class advanced to regional competition next weekend. Matoaca will host the Region 4B championships and Skyline will be the site of the Region 3B meet.
TEAM SCORES
1. Eastern View 214.5; 2. King George 198; 3. Spotsylvania 196; 4. Courtland 119; 5. Culpeper 45; 6. Caroline 44.5; 7. Chancellor 19.
106: 1. Seth Ayo (Sp) p. Brendan Kraisser (KG), 4:36. 3. Samantha Wojciechowski (Ct) d. Kaitlyn Clock (Ca), forfeit.
113: 1. Chance Picard (Ct) maj. dec. Lucas Fronzo (KG), 10-0. 3. Charlie Gallimore (Sp) p. Austin Fields (Ca), 3:05.
120: 1. Elijah Smoot (EV) d. Devin Burrows (Sp), 11-4. 3. Xander Aguilar (KG) d. Tristan Picard (Ct), 11-7.
126: 1. Aiden Inzana (KG) d. Ian Richey (Ct), 9-3. 3. Derrick Brown (EV) p. Brandon Taylor (Sp), 1:54
132: 1. Cam Sheads (EV) p. Luke Wahlquist (Sp), 3:25. 3. James Croushorn (Cu) p. Devon Talor (Ch), 1:16.
138: 1. Kyle Csikari (Sp) p. Andrew McCarton (EV), :57. 3. Dalton Best (Ct) p. Stephen Bartyczak (KG), 5:52.
145: 1. Jack Landauer (KG) d. Liam Wahlquist (Sp), 9-4. 3. Branson James (EV) p. De'Shawn Greene (Ct), :22.
152: 1. Kadin Smoot (EV) p. David Norris (KG) 2:52. 3. Taysean Young (Ct) d. David Maybie (Sp) 7-3.
160: 1. Zachary Gallimore (Sp) d. Jacob Garrant (KG), 5-1. 3. Trey Spiller (EV) p. Dever Gordon (Ch), 5:04.
170: 1. Landon Jobber-Spence (EV) d. A.J. Marshall (Cu), 9-5. 3. Chase Lindall (KG) p. Carter Christopher (Sp), :50.
181: 1. Masson Christopher (Sp) p. Nick Ramsey (EV), :43. 3. Matt Ray (Ct) p. Benjamin Barickowski (KG), 3:19.
195: 1. Shane Shirley (Ca) d. Aidan Casimiro (Sp), 6-3. 3. Silas Teague (KG) p. Caleb Quinn (EV), 3:30.
220: 1. Brett Clatterbaugh (EV) p. Gavin Kristiansen (KG), 2:25. 3. Jason Young (Cu) d. Braiden Fletcher (Ca), 7-4.
285: 1. Brayden Walker (EV) p. Darius Holcomb (Ct), 3:16. 3. Alex Rolocut (KG) p. Antonio Harris (Sp), 1:41.
SWIMMING
REGION 5D MEET
Brooke Point's Owen Hoban won two events at Friday's Region 5D swimming championships at the Rouse Center in Stafford.
Hoban, a sophomore, touched the wall first in the boys' 200-yard individual medley (1:51.24) and 100 backstroke (50.93).
Massaponax junior Carlie Clements won the girls' 100 freestyle (51.37) and finished second in the 50 free (23.65). Riverbend's Trevor Hudson was runner-up in the boys' 200 free (1:41.86) and 500 free (4:39.27).
The Rouse Center will host the VHSL Class 5 state championship meet on Feb. 19.
BOYS MEET
200-yard medley relay: 1. Independence 1:34.59; 3. Stafford 1:38.23; 4. Brooke Point 1:40.23; 8, Riverbend 1:44.62.
200 freestyle: 1. David King (Albemarle) 1:40.66; 2. Trevor Hudson (Rb) 1:41.86; 4. Jonah Unruh (St) 1:45.01; 5. Mark Pearcy (Rb) 1:46.04.
200 IM: 1. Owen Hoban (BP) 1:51.24; 3. Ryan McOsker (St) 2:01.66; 8. Andrew Fiore (MV) 2:06.14.
50 free: 1. Teddy Cross (Alb) 20.90; 3. Ben Eichberg (St) 21.68.
100 butterfly: 1. Asim Asar (Ind) 50.94; 5. Fiore (MV) 55.41.
100 free: 1. Cross (Alb) 26.10; 6. Ian Jones (St) 48.26.
500 free: 1. King (Alb) 4:33.58; 2. Hudson (Rb) 4:39.27; 5. Unruh (St) 4:49.04; 6. Peyton Meyer (MV) 4:49.77.
200 free relay: 1. Independence 1:26.91; 2. Stafford 1:28.14; 7. Mountain View 1:32.45; 8. North Stafford 1:33.88.
100 backstroke: 1. Hoban (BP) 50.93; 5. McOsker (St) 55.09.
100 breaststroke: 1. Bailey DeLuise (Ind) 56.29; 2. Eichberg (St) 56.57; 7. Morgan Taylor (St) 1:02.31; 8. Brian Miller (BP) 1:02.56.
400 free relay: 1. Albemarle 3:10.82; Brooke Point 3:22.32; 8. Riverbend 3:28.51.
GIRLS MEET
200 medley relay: 1. Albemarle 1:47.14; 7. Stafford 1:57.79; 8. Massaponax 1:58.95.
200 free: 1. Alden Zirkle (Ind) 1:54.50; 8. Catherine Hall (North Stafford) 2:11.77.
200 IM: 1. Grey Davis (Alb) 2:03.00; 3. Lily Eichberg (St) 2:09.20.
50 free: 1. Tatum Wall (Ind) 23.20; 2. Carlie Clements (Massaponax) 23.65; 3. Natalie Hidrobo (BP) 24.32; 5. Macy O'Reilly (MV) 25.09.
100 fly: 1. Kylie Boyle (Ind) 58.36; 6. Davia Hoover (MV) 1:00.12.
100 free: 1. Clements (Ma) 51.39; 4. O'Reilly (MV) 55.49; 6. Arielle Grabowski (St) 56.45.
500 free: 1. Wall (Ind) 4:58.54; 5. Claire Hebertson (Rb) 5:37.02.
200 free relay: 1. Albemarle 1:41.04; 2. Mountain View 1:41.20; 5. Stafford 1:45.59; 8. Massaponax 1:47.04.
100 back: 1. Davis (Alb) 55.18; 5. Hidrobo (BP) 59.35; 8. Faith Fowler (Rb) 1:03.83.
100 breast: 1. Kylee Sessions (Riverside) 1:04.43; 8. Eichberg (St) 1:08.24.
400 free relay: 1. Independence 3:34.07; 6. Mountain View 3:46.17; 7. Riverbend 4:08.25.
JM AT COURTLAND
The host Cougars swept the team titles, winning 190-92 in the girls' meet and 164-120 in the boys'.
BOYS MEET
200-yard medley relay: Courtland (Hunter Jackson, Alex Storen, Tristan Loesche, Lukas Miller) 1:45.74; 200 freestyle: Nate Puchalski (Ct) 1:53.69; 200 IM: Miller (Ct) 2:19.00; 50 free: Loesche (Ct) 22.83; 100 butterfly: John Baroody (JM) 55.18; 100 free: Loesche (Ct) 50.26; 500 free: Jackson (Ct) 5:30.15; 200 free relay: Courtland (Puchalski, Hunter, Storen, Loesche) 1:33.46; 100 backstroke: Miller (Ct) 1:03.47; 100 breaststroke: Hunter (Ct) 1:09.06; 400 free relay: James Monroe (Ryelan White, Elliott Van Vorst, Jack Scharf, Baroody) 3:32.84.
GIRLS MEET
200 medley relay: Courtland (Emma Green, Tessa Campbell, Asher Joseph, Alexis Thai-Nguyen) 1:58.69; 200 free: Isabelle Long (JM) 2:18.00; 200 IM: Green (Ct) 2:21.19; 50 free: Joseph (Ct) 24.64; 100 fly: Sami Sowers (JM) 1:01.15; 100 free: Joseph (Ct) 55.72; 500 free: Campbell (Ct) 5:52.56; 200 free relay: Courtland (Madison Bean, Campbell, Green, Joseph) 1:47.44; 100 back: Sowers (JM) 1:03.45; 100 breast: Green (Ct) 1:12.31; 400 free relay: Courtland (Peyton Hays, Juliana Velez, Bean, Alexis Thai-Nguyen) 4:20.09.
GYMNASTICS
REGION 6B MEET
Colonial Forge finished third in Friday's Region 6B meet at Patriot High School in Woodbridge. The Eagles scored 138.875 points, trailing team champion Battlefield (142.625) and Colgan (132.900).
Colonial Forge's Gracee Murray finished eighth in the all-around competition (35.675).