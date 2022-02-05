High school roundup: Eastern View wins Battlefield wrestling title

Eastern View wrestlers won the two heaviest weight classes to ensure the Cyclones' victory in the Battlefield District championships Friday at Spotsylvania.

Brett Clatterbaugh (220 pounds) and Brayden Walker (285) pinned their final opponents to help Eastern View finish with 214.5 points. King George edged the host Knights 198-196 for second place.

Other weight-class winners for the Cyclones included Elijah Smoot (120), Cam Sheads (132) and Kadin Smoot (152).

The top four finishers in each weight class advanced to regional competition next weekend. Matoaca will host the Region 4B championships and Skyline will be the site of the Region 3B meet.

TEAM SCORES

1. Eastern View 214.5; 2. King George 198; 3. Spotsylvania 196; 4. Courtland 119; 5. Culpeper 45; 6. Caroline 44.5; 7. Chancellor 19.

106: 1. Seth Ayo (Sp) p. Brendan Kraisser (KG), 4:36. 3. Samantha Wojciechowski (Ct) d. Kaitlyn Clock (Ca), forfeit.

113: 1. Chance Picard (Ct) maj. dec. Lucas Fronzo (KG), 10-0. 3. Charlie Gallimore (Sp) p. Austin Fields (Ca), 3:05.