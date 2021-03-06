High school roundup: Edwards tallies 4 TDs in Chancellor's rout of Caroline in Battlefield football

Chancellor quarterback Trevin Edwards threw for three touchdown passes while running for another to lead the Chargers (2–1) to a 49–14 Battlefield District victory over Caroline on Saturday afternoon.
Jarod Washington caught one of Edwards’ TD passes, good for 65 yards, and also returned an intercepton for a score.
The game was played at Courtland High School due to poor field conditions at Caroline.
Brandon Franks and Davon Sims scored on two short TD runs while Sean Brannigan rushed for 136 yards for the Cavaliers (0–3).
Chancellor hosts Courtland on Friday. Caroline will next play at Spotsylvania on March 19.
Chancellor
14
14
14
7
—
49
Caroline
6
0
0
8
—
14
First Quarter
Ch—Aiden Woolfolk 9 run (Braylor Gallagher kick).
Ch—Jarod Washington 23 interception (Gallagher kick).
Second Quarter
Ca—Brandon Franks 7 run (kick failed).
Ch—Trevin Edwards 19 run (Gallagher kick).
Ch—Washington 65 pass from Edwards (Gallagher kick).
Third Quarter
Ch—Kodi Mohr 37 pass from Edwards (Gallagher kick).
Ch—Quan Johnson 39 pass from Edwards (Gallagher kick).
Fourth Quarter
Ca—Davon Sims 8 run (Franks to Sims 2 points).
Ch—Javontae Mickens 7 run (Gallagher kick).
|Ch
|Ca
|First downs
|8
|15
|Rushes-yards
|21–184
|53-210
|Passing-yards
|153
|23
|Comp-Att-Int
|5-7-0
|6-18-3
|Punts-avg.
|1-35
|2-30
|Fumbles-lost
|3-2
|3-2
|Penalties-yards
|7-65
|9-60
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Chancellor—Woolfolk 5-47, 1 TD; Edwards 5-79, 1 TD; Ziggy Carter 4-68. Caroline—Sean Brannigan 30-136.
PASSING: Chancellor—Edwards 5-7-153, 3 TDs. Caroline—Franks 6-17-23.
RECEIVING: Chancellor—Washington 2-71, 2 TDs; Mohr 2-43, 1 TD. Caroline—0.
Thursday's Results
GOLF
CAROLINE 241, KING WILLIAM 185
Hannah Pettigrew and Gerardo Ramos shot the lowest rounds for Caroline in a loss to King William at Mattaponi Springs.
King William (185): Seth Curry 43, Arria Gross 46, Michael Knoeller 48, Kyla Blanton 48, Jonah Ibamez 54, Ethan Dauls 56.
Caroline (241): Gerardo Ramos 58, Hannah Pettigrew 58, Gordon Storke 62, Will Carter 63, Diego Ramos 68, Lukas Graham 71.