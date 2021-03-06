High school roundup: Edwards tallies 4 TDs in Chancellor's rout of Caroline in Battlefield football

Chancellor quarterback Trevin Edwards threw for three touchdown passes while running for another to lead the Chargers (2–1) to a 49–14 Battlefield District victory over Caroline on Saturday afternoon.

Jarod Washington caught one of Edwards’ TD passes, good for 65 yards, and also returned an intercepton for a score.

The game was played at Courtland High School due to poor field conditions at Caroline.

Brandon Franks and Davon Sims scored on two short TD runs while Sean Brannigan rushed for 136 yards for the Cavaliers (0–3).

Chancellor hosts Courtland on Friday. Caroline will next play at Spotsylvania on March 19.

Chancellor 14 14 14 7 — 49 Caroline 6 0 0 8 — 14



First Quarter