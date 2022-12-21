 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High school roundup for Friday's print

Wednesday's games

BOYS' BASKETBALL

King George 66, Orange 50: Mehkai White's 20 points, seven rebounds, six assists and six steals led the Foxes to a nondistrict victory.

Nehemiah Frye added 18 points for King George, and Da'mon Duffin finished with 11 points and six assistts. Chase Rollins led the Hornets with 22 points.

Orange  8 12 13 17 50
King George 16 15 23 12  65
Orange: Braylon Stanley 7, Keondre Hudgers 4, Darius Holmes 3, Jaepharoah C. 2,  Brady Faran 0, Shamir Hill 2, Chase Rollins 22. Totals: 17 5-11 50. 
King George: Roget Walker 3, Nehemiah Frye 18, Da'mon Duffin 11, Mekhai White 20, Ethan Chase 0, Jay Patteson 6, Ashton Jones 0, Christian Jones 2, Mason Nicoletti 2, Joe Billingsley 4. Totals: 25 6-9 66.   

Three-pointers: Orange 1 (Stanley); King George 10 (White 4, Duffin 3, Patteson 2, Frye).
