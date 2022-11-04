High school roundup: Fredericksburg Academy advances, Colonial Forge wins region title

Field hockey

Fredericksburg Academy 5, Foxcroft School 0: Charlotte Dreany and Taylor Moss each scored twice Friday to lead the Falcons to a shutout over Foxcroft School in the Greater Piedmont Athletic Conference tournament final.

Brooke Sims had three assists and Hope Amberger added a goal and an assist for the Falcons, who will host a VISAAA Division 2 state quarterfinal game on Tuesday. Emma Clements had 15 saves in goal.

Thursday’s results

Field hockey

Colonial Forge 2, Patriot 1: Evie Deter and Lexie Kindel each scored a goal to help the Eagles earn the Region 6B championship with a win over visiting Patriot.

The win also earns Colonial Forge (14–8), winners of nine of its last 10 games a home game in the Class 6 state quarterfinals against Kellam on Tuesday.

Earning assists in Thursday’s win were Morgan Mesterhazy and Kendal Loescher, while goalie Kate Young played a key roll with six saves for the Eagles.

Morgan Mesterhazy added a stick save defensively, while Maddy Tlapa sealed the win by clearing out a corner to end the game and seal the victory with no time on the clock.

Volleyball

King George 3, Spotsylvania 0: Bri Ellis led the Foxes with 20 kills and three aces to defeat the Knights in the regional quarterfinals 25–20, 25–15, 25–18.

Rebecca Heim added nine kills, eight digs, and two aces, Brooke Heim contributed 18 digs, Mia Cintron earned 21 assists, Madison Carlile had 17 assists and 12 digs, and Morgan Bellmer contributed three aces and 23 digs for the Foxes.

King George will host Courtland on Monday for the Regional Semifinal matchup.

Riverside 3, Riverbend 0: Daisy Pentorn contributed 17 assists in the regional quarterfinal matchup for the Bears who fell short 22–25, 18–25, 19–25.

Allie Lach earned 13 kills and Macy Burns added 11 digs and seven kills for Riverbend.