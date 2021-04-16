High school roundup: James Monroe falls to Independence in Region 3B field hockey final

FROM STAFF REPORTS
The James Monroe field hockey team’s bid for a perfect season is ended. The Yellow Jackets’ quest for a fourth state championship is still alive.
Olivia Darnley and Ella Crangle found the back of the net to lead Independence to a 2–1 victory over James Monroe in the Region 3B final in Loudoun County on Friday.
Maddie Tierney scored the lone goal for the Yellow Jackets. JM netminder Sam Black had eight saves.
The Yellow Jackets (10–1) now must shake off their first loss if they hope to continue advancing in the Class 3 playoff. Up next is the state semifinals, and James Monroe will play at Poquoson on Tuesday.
Thursday’s results
CROSS COUNTRY
REGION 4B MEET
Louisa junior Nicholas Emmert won the Region 4B individual championship Thursday at Pole Green Park in Mechanicsville.
Emmert covered the 5,000-meter course in 15:59.80, barely edging runner-up Luke Taylor of Patrick Henry–Ashland (16:00.00). Louisa’s Brandon Wood was third (16:06.40), helping the Lions to a third-place finish in the team standings.
Placing four runners in the top 16, King George’s girls qualified for next Saturday’s Class 4 state meet in Leesburg with a second-place team showing behind Hanover. Senior Eleanor Veazey (seventh, 21:38.00) was the Foxes’ top finisher. Louisa sophomore Kennedy Harris placed third (20:39.70).
BOYS MEET
Team scores: 1. Mechanicsville 45; 2. Patrick Henry (Ashland) 47; 3. Louisa 60; 5. Eastern View 163; 7. Courtland 191; 8. King George 206; 9. Chancellor 250; 10. Spotsylvania 252; 11. Caroline 290.
Top 15 individuals: 1. Nicholas Emmert (Lou) 15:59.80; 2. Luke Taylor (PH) 16:00.00; 3. Branden Wood (Lou) 16:06.40; 4. Trevor Mason (PH) 16:11.70; 5. Grayson Clark (Mech) 16:22.10; 6. Ethan Coleman (Hanover) 16:30.60; 7. Carter Smith (Mech) 16:38.50; 8. Alex Davis (PH) 16:40.30; 9. Michael Leff (PH) 16:49.90; 10. Jackson McMackin (Mech) 16:51.70; 11. Cole Lewis (Mech) 16:56.90; 12. Josh Gray (Mech) 17:01.10; 13. Caiden Davenport (Lou) 17:07.90; 14. Nicholas Ligday (Han) 17:08.60; 15. Wes Gable (Han) 17:08.80.
GIRLS MEET
Team scores: 1. Hanover 43; 2. King George 60; 4. Louisa 87; 7. Eastern View 199.
Top 15 individuals: 1. Ally Crytzer (Han) 17:59.90; 2. Sierra Puleo (Mech) 19:40.90; 3. Kennedy Harris (Lou) 20:39.70; 4. Kali Dennehy (PH) 21:11.30; 5. Hannah Clarke (Han) 21:29.00; 6. Abby Hughes (Mech) 21:35.00; 7. Eleanor Veazey (KG) 21:38.00; 8. Olivia Goodrich (Powhatan) 22:13.30; 9. Lizzy Tierney (Han) 22:45.50; 10. Kaitlyn Rissmeyer (Pow) 22:48.20; 11. Rebecca Ray (Pow) 23:03.30; 12. Kellie Williams (KG) 23:09.30; 13. Erika Osbourn (Han) 23:11.70; 14. Jenna Estes (PH) 23:17.70; 15. Emma Filkoski (KG) 23:20.50.
VOLLEYBALL
ALBEMARLE 3, MOUNTAIN VIEW 1
Maya Winterhoff registered 38 kills to lead the host Patriots past the Wildcats 25–18, 25–13, 24–26, 25–23 in the Region 5D championship match in Charlottesville.
Nella Bayard had 16 kills and Lauren Nelson 15 for the Wildcats, who finished with a 10-4 record. Isa Diaz had 29 assists and nine digs. Bayard had 10 digs and Nelson nine.
Albemarle will visit Patriot in Tuesday’s state semifinals.