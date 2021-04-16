High school roundup: James Monroe falls to Independence in Region 3B field hockey final

FROM STAFF REPORTS

The James Monroe field hockey team’s bid for a perfect season is ended. The Yellow Jackets’ quest for a fourth state championship is still alive.

Olivia Darnley and Ella Crangle found the back of the net to lead Independence to a 2–1 victory over James Monroe in the Region 3B final in Loudoun County on Friday.

Maddie Tierney scored the lone goal for the Yellow Jackets. JM netminder Sam Black had eight saves.

The Yellow Jackets (10–1) now must shake off their first loss if they hope to continue advancing in the Class 3 playoff. Up next is the state semifinals, and James Monroe will play at Poquoson on Tuesday.

Thursday’s results

CROSS COUNTRY

REGION 4B MEET

Louisa junior Nicholas Emmert won the Region 4B individual championship Thursday at Pole Green Park in Mechanicsville.

Emmert covered the 5,000-meter course in 15:59.80, barely edging runner-up Luke Taylor of Patrick Henry–Ashland (16:00.00). Louisa’s Brandon Wood was third (16:06.40), helping the Lions to a third-place finish in the team standings.