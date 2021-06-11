High school roundup: Massaonax ousts John Champe in four overtimes in Region 6B boys soccer quarterfinal

It took four overtimes, but the Massaponax boys soccer team finally defeated John Champe 2–1 in Friday night's 6B Region quarterfinal.

Ewan Thomson scored the first goal of the night for Massaponax in the second half off an assist by Carson Pugh, who also contributed the game- winning assist and had what head coach Randall Pierce called "lock-down defense all night."

Gabe Eckenrode scored the game-winning goal in sudden death to seal the victory. Goalie Jacob Montgomery had five saves on the night.

Massaponax will travel to C.D. Hylton on Tuesday for the regional semifinals match.

TENNIS

Riverbend freshman Kendal Chang fell 7–6 (7–4), 6–2 to Cosby's Katelyn Hubbard Friday in the VHSL Class 6 girls' singles semifinals.

The match was moved to Old Dominion University's indoor courts due to rain in the Newport News area. Chang, the Region 6B champion, finished her freshman season with a 13–1 record.

Hubbard will face South County's Kaitlin Ngyuen, who beat James Madison's Simone Bergerone 6–4, 6–4, in Saturday's final.