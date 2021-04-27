 Skip to main content
High school roundup: Massaponax girls shut out Stafford in season opener
Kaitlyn Venzen scored four goals as Massaponax’s girls soccer team defeated visiting Stafford 9–0 in its season opener Tuesday night.
Avery White had four assists for the Panthers. Alexa Stohr had two assists and one goal, and Sara Frensley, Taryn Saunders, Rylie White, and Lindsey Sweet each had a goal.
Kristina Venzen and Kristina Twiddy each had an assist, and goalie Marleyna Parrett recorded the shut out for the Panthers.
Massaponax travels to North Stafford on Wednesday for another Commonwealth District matchup.

Boys soccer

King George 9,

Caroline 1

A.J. Dale scored four goals and had one assist in the Foxes’s opening victory.
Graham Paterson had three goals, and Bryce Kuberek and Nathan Kale each had an assist. James Drake and Josh Furr each scored a goal.
The Cavaliers’ lone goal was scored by Connor Thibodeau, unassisted. Goalie Gabe Shire made 23 saves in the loss.
King George (1–0) will travel to James Monroe Tuesday.

Softball

Washington & Lee 16,

Colonial Beach 2

Emma Sanborn led the Generals with seven strikeouts and contributed three RBI’s on three hits to defeat the Drifters.
Colonial Beach  2  0  0  0  0  −    2    5  7
Washington & Lee  2  2  3  9  X  −  16  12  2
MADISON BROWN, Alexis Gage (3), Madison Scherer (4), and Addison Henehan, and Neveah Czako. EMMA SANBORN, and Elizabeth Rector.

Baseball

Colonial Beach 10,

Washington & Lee 0

Trevor Smith pitched five strong innings striking out 11, and adding two hits and an RBI for the Drifters in their season-opening victory over their Westmoreland County rivals..
Tre Pietras added a three-RBI double and Zach Comb and Steven Lilly each had a pair of RBI singles.
Colonial Beach will visit Northumberland Thursday.
 Colonial Beach  1  0  5  4  0  −  10  6  3
Washington & Lee  0  0  0  0  0  −    0  4  0
TREVOR SMITH and Tyson Smith. JORDAN SAUNDERS and D.J. Miner.

Riverbend 7,

Mountain View 2

TJ Mcdonough had three RBIs for the Bears against their Commonwealth District rival.Robert Lotito had eight strikeouts and lead the Riverbend’s baseball team to a 7–4 season-opening victory at Mountain View Tuesday.
Britt Yount had an RBI and scored a run for Mountain View, which will face Stafford at home Wednesday.
Riverbend1501000771
Mountain View  0  0  0  0  0  2  0  −  2  4  2
ROBERT LOTITO, and Collin Snyder. SENECA GREGORY, Keifer Vogler (1), Bode Lindauer (2), Brayden Hamilton (6) and Cameron Murray.

Stafford 7,

Massaponax 5

Ryan Rutherford pitched four strong innings for the reigning state champion Indians, allowing two runs and striking out four in the season-opening victory against the Panthers.
Kaiden Rosenbaum had two hits and one RBI for Massaponax, and Zach Failor and Christian Grzyb each tallied two hits.
  Massaponax0020003592
Stafford  3  0  2  0  2  0  X  −  7  7  2

BOYS TENNIS

RIVERBEND 9,

NORTH STAFFORD 0

Singles: Jack Wexler (R) d. Eric Martinez 10–0; Chase Catullo (R) d. Ian O’Hare 10–0; Ryan Catullo (R) d. Aidan Hollister 10–1; Jack Scrivani (R) d. Austin Hamilton 10–1; Gavin White (R) d. Simon Alam 10–1; Dave Chandra (R) d. Noah Sheiman 10–1.
Doubles: Wexler/C. Catullo (R) d. Martinez/O’Hare 10–1; R. Catullo/Scrivani (R) d. Hollister/Hamilton 10–9; White/DJ Bejugam (R) d. Alam/Sheiman 10–2.
Next matches: Riverbend (3-0) with travel to Brooke Point Tuesday.

Mountain View 5,

Brooke Point 4

Singles: William Hudson (MV) d. Michael Foley11–9; Trey Williams (BP) d. Brayden Hitz 10–3; Mauro Lobo (MV) d. Langston Spencer Hamm 10–8; Lucas Cedeno Villegas (BP) d. Jacob Grena 10–4; Hunter Morgan (MV) d. Dieter Kufur11–9; Elijah Hernandez (MV) d. Luke Thomas 10–1.
Doubles: Foley/Williams (BP) d. Hudson/Grena 10–3; Hitz/Morgan (MV) d. Spencer Hamm/Cedeno Villegas 10–6; Kufur/Thomas (BP) d. Lobo/Hernandez 10–8.

Stafford 6,

Massaponax 3

Singles: Donny Brewster (Ma) d. Sam Emmerson 10–0; Nolan Brewster (Ma) d. Nesta Fletcher 10–4; Henry Melson (St) d. Allen Chen 10–4; Luke Osleger (St) d. Cameron Jennings 10-3; Jakob Oldendick (St) d. Adam Lenahan 10–4; Robert Kohlhaas (St) by forfeit.
Doubles: D. Brewster/N. Brewster (Ma) d. Melson/Fletcher 10–4; Oliver Lambert/Kohlhaas (St) d. Chen/Jennings 10–7; Jayrod Dela Cruz/Jahrome Fletcher (St) by forfeit.

GIRLS TENNIS

Brooke Point 6,

Mountain View 3

Singles: S. Singh (MV) d. Abby Tivin retired; Victoria Rios (BP) d. K. Calvert 10–0; Zhaleen Emmerson (BP) d. D. Forest 10–6; Gloria Johnson (BP) d. V. Parage 10–3; A. Miller (MV) d. Paige Gillespie 10–2; J. Muturi (MV) d. Cheyenne Smith 10–8.
Doubles: Emmerson/Johnson (BP) d. Singh/Calvert 8–1; Rios/Smith (BP) d. Parage/Muturi 8–0; Gillespie/Olivia Ohleger (BP) d. K. Miller/M. Soderholm 8–5.
Next matches: The Black Hawks (2-0) travel to South Stafford Wednesday.

Massaponax 5,

Stafford 4

Singles: Abby Cinco (Ma) d. Emmalie Lemon 10-6; Sidney Selby (St) d. Brooke Hyldahl 10–4; Junga Steves (St) d. Grace Burner 10–6; Kaymeryn Daniels (St) d. Josie Brewster 10–6; Miranda Parrish (Ma) d. Sophie Loncar 10–2; Caroline Loncar (St) d. Ailish Connell 10–3.
Doubles: Cinco/Hyldahl (Ma) d. Sidney Selby/Lemon 10–0; Burner/Brewster (Ma) d. Steves/Daniels 10–8; Connell/Parrish (Ma) d. S. Loncar/Lauren Doty 10–4.
Next match: Massaponax will host Colonial Forge Friday.
