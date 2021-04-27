High school roundup: Massaponax girls shut out Stafford in season opener

Kaitlyn Venzen scored four goals as Massaponax’s girls soccer team defeated visiting Stafford 9–0 in its season opener Tuesday night.

Avery White had four assists for the Panthers. Alexa Stohr had two assists and one goal, and Sara Frensley, Taryn Saunders, Rylie White, and Lindsey Sweet each had a goal.

Kristina Venzen and Kristina Twiddy each had an assist, and goalie Marleyna Parrett recorded the shut out for the Panthers.

Massaponax travels to North Stafford on Wednesday for another Commonwealth District matchup.

Boys soccer

King George 9,

Caroline 1

A.J. Dale scored four goals and had one assist in the Foxes’s opening victory.

Graham Paterson had three goals, and Bryce Kuberek and Nathan Kale each had an assist. James Drake and Josh Furr each scored a goal.

The Cavaliers’ lone goal was scored by Connor Thibodeau, unassisted. Goalie Gabe Shire made 23 saves in the loss.

King George (1–0) will travel to James Monroe Tuesday.

Softball