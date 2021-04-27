High school roundup: Massaponax girls shut out Stafford in season opener

Kaitlyn Venzen scored four goals as Massaponax’s girls soccer team defeated visiting Stafford 9–0 in its season opener Tuesday night.
Avery White had four assists for the Panthers. Alexa Stohr had two assists and one goal, and Sara Frensley, Taryn Saunders, Rylie White, and Lindsey Sweet each had a goal.
Kristina Venzen and Kristina Twiddy each had an assist, and goalie Marleyna Parrett recorded the shut out for the Panthers.
Massaponax travels to North Stafford on Wednesday for another Commonwealth District matchup.
Boys soccer
King George 9,
Caroline 1
A.J. Dale scored four goals and had one assist in the Foxes’s opening victory.
Graham Paterson had three goals, and Bryce Kuberek and Nathan Kale each had an assist. James Drake and Josh Furr each scored a goal.
The Cavaliers’ lone goal was scored by Connor Thibodeau, unassisted. Goalie Gabe Shire made 23 saves in the loss.
King George (1–0) will travel to James Monroe Tuesday.
Softball
Washington & Lee 16,
Colonial Beach 2
Emma Sanborn led the Generals with seven strikeouts and contributed three RBI’s on three hits to defeat the Drifters.
|Colonial Beach
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|−
|2
|5
|7
|Washington & Lee
|2
|2
|3
|9
|X
|−
|16
|12
|2
MADISON BROWN, Alexis Gage (3), Madison Scherer (4), and Addison Henehan, and Neveah Czako. EMMA SANBORN, and Elizabeth Rector.
Baseball
Colonial Beach 10,
Washington & Lee 0
Trevor Smith pitched five strong innings striking out 11, and adding two hits and an RBI for the Drifters in their season-opening victory over their Westmoreland County rivals..
Tre Pietras added a three-RBI double and Zach Comb and Steven Lilly each had a pair of RBI singles.
Colonial Beach will visit Northumberland Thursday.
|Colonial Beach
|1
|0
|5
|4
|0
|−
|10
|6
|3
|Washington & Lee
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|−
|0
|4
|0
TREVOR SMITH and Tyson Smith. JORDAN SAUNDERS and D.J. Miner.
Riverbend 7,
Mountain View 2
TJ Mcdonough had three RBIs for the Bears against their Commonwealth District rival.Robert Lotito had eight strikeouts and lead the Riverbend’s baseball team to a 7–4 season-opening victory at Mountain View Tuesday.
Britt Yount had an RBI and scored a run for Mountain View, which will face Stafford at home Wednesday.
|Riverbend
|1
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|−
|7
|7
|1
|Mountain View
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|−
|2
|4
|2
ROBERT LOTITO, and Collin Snyder. SENECA GREGORY, Keifer Vogler (1), Bode Lindauer (2), Brayden Hamilton (6) and Cameron Murray.
Stafford 7,
Massaponax 5
Ryan Rutherford pitched four strong innings for the reigning state champion Indians, allowing two runs and striking out four in the season-opening victory against the Panthers.
Kaiden Rosenbaum had two hits and one RBI for Massaponax, and Zach Failor and Christian Grzyb each tallied two hits.
|Massaponax
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|−
|5
|9
|2
|Stafford
|3
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|X
|−
|7
|7
|2