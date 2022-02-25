High school roundup: Massaponax starts strong but falls to Riverside in region 5D semifinal

Massaponax battled hard, but in the end could not keep up with Riverside in their regional semifinal Friday night.

Devin Johnson led the scoring for the Panthers with 12 points.

The Panthers fell behind early but managed to tie the score at 10 by the end of the first quarter.

In the second half, it was all Riverside as the Rams pulled away to a 15 point victory.

The intensity was still there for Panthers at the end but the shots were not falling and they could not keep up with the Rams.

Riverside 10 14 11 23 — 58 Massaponax 10 11 6 16 — 43



Riverside: Cameron Koscinski 21, Thomas Tetsuka 17, Jaden Fraizer 8, Tyler Flynn 6, John Paul Dausch 2, Kyle hogan 2, Tai Schaefer 2, Tyler Carlton0, Griffin Ullsperger 0, Connor Stredrick 0, Will Lind 0, Kyle Kayne 0, Jamie Ntiamoah 0. Totals: 22 9-14 58.

Massaponax: Devin Johnson 12, Dezzie Ainsworth 9, Ben Myers 9, Kaiden Rosenbaum 8, Keyvon Cole 3, Antonio Washington 2, Tyheem Kimble 0, Zach Failor 0, Jaylen Wilson 0, John Zicari 0. Totals: 15 6-9 43.

3-pointers: Riverside 5 (Koscinski 5). Massaponax 7 (Ainsworth 3, Rosenbaum 2, Myers 1, Cole 1).

TRACK AND FIELD

VHSL CLASS 5 MEET

Stafford got a pair of fourth-place finishes on Friday's first day of the VHSL Class 5 state track meet in Virginia Beach cleared 5-2 in the girls' high' jump, and Kazu Jordan posted a leap of 43 feet, 9.75 inches in the boys' triple jump. Brian Glenn also high-jumped 5-10 to tie North Stafford's Calvin Gasdsen for fifth in the boys' meet.

Brooke Point's Andros brothers both scored in the high jump, with Liam placing fourth at 6 feet and Logan eighth at 5-10. Jade Buckles was eighth in the girls' triple jump (33-7.75) for the Black-Hawks.

Mountain View's Eric Mensah earned a fourth-placed medal in the boys' shot put (46-3.75). The Wildcats' girls placed fifth in the 3,200 relay (10:05.41).

Massaponax's boys were fifth in the 3,200 relay (8:19.92), and Riverbend's Samantha Potts cleared 10 feet to place eighth in the girls' pole vault.

The meet concludes on Saturday.