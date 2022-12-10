High school roundup: Noll, Thomas have strong games, but Stafford falls to Chantilly

Jamison Noil scored 22 points and Jasonte Thomas added 11 for the Stafford boys basketball team, but it was not enough to take down Chantilly as the Indians fell 69–59 on Saturday afternoon.

Skilayr Atkinson and Jaskson Wallace each added 8 to the board.

The Indians (2-1) will host Manassas on Monday.

Chantilly 22 13 18 16 — 69 Stafford 9 13 15 22 — 59



Chantilly: Amare Ershoush 18, Jackson Prochazke 14, Ivan So 11, Hershey Sandra 7, Jordan Davenport 5, Ked Desai 4, Tyler Svviradell 3, Mason Dougherty 3, Chris Lyons 2, Rikin Shaveer 2, Josh Lugo 0, Kyan Yaeger 0. Total 8 7-9 69.

Stafford (2-1): Jamison Noil 22, Jasonte Thomas 11, Skilayr Atkinson 8, Jackson Wallace 8, Sean Hopkins 4, Ralph Poku 4, Marquis Thomas 2, Jh'anif Coles 0, Demaire Monroe 0. Totals: 4 11-18 59.

Three-pointers: Chantilly 8 (So 3, Ershoush 2, Svviradell, Davenport, Dougherty). Stafford 4 (Noil 3, Thomas).

Saturday's Results

Girls Basketball

Massaponax 61, Xaverian 44: Takiera Ramey scored 20 points, totaled 10 assists and four steals to help the Panther defeat Xaverian on Saturday.

Kiersten Bowlers score 13 points and also recorded four steals and three assists and LaKaiya Butcher score 14 points, three steals and three assists.

Massaponax 18 19 18 7 — 61 Xaverian 16 6 15 7 — 44



Massaponax: T. Ramey 20, L. Butcher 14, K. Bowler 13, S. Hymes 8, G. Athy 4, K. Price 2. Total: 7 4-9 61.

Xaverian: K. Wehner 14, A. Carbanara 12L. Sierra 7, G. Lanier 7, C. Mitchell 4 Totals: 6 10-15 44.

Three-pointers: Massaponax 7 (Bowler 3, Ramey 2, Butcher 2). Xaverian 6 (Wehner 4, Sierra, Carbanara).

North Stafford 56, Great Bridge 25: Destinee Salgado scored 26 points to help lead the Wolverines to a win against Great Bridge on Saturday night.

Mya Neal also score six and Tori Barnes contributed 8.

North Stafford with travel to take on Riverbend on Tuesday.

Great Bridge 0 11 5 9 — 25 North Stafford 15 12 19 10 — 56



Great Bridge: Olivia Bowes 15, Olivia Williams 4, Jaynesa Rivera 2, Reagan Licata 2, Karolya Raynoso 2, Ariana Flowers 0, Angelina Pietrafesa 0. Totals: 3 6-6 25.

North Stafford: Destinee Salgado 26, Mya Neal 6, Tori Barnes 5, J'maia Joseph 4, Naomi Glass 4, Mari Palomo 4, Maddie Ramos 4, Kiera Todd 3, Elyssa Lee 0,. Totals: 4 4-6 56.

Three-pointers: Great Bridge 3 (Bowes 3). North Stafford 4 (Barnes, Salgado, Todd, Palomo).

Friday's results

Girls basketball

King George 55, Westmoreland 34: Nehemiah Frye led the Foxes to a nonconference win by scoring 18 points against the Eagles.

Mekhai White also contributed 15 points to the score, propelling the Foxes to win.

Kevin Ellis and Jordan Tolson each contributed 7 points for Westmoreland but it was not enough to make a comeback.

King George 15 13 11 16 — 5 Westmoreland 14 7 5 8 — 34

King George: Nehemiah Frye 18, Mekhai White 15, Roget Walker 7, Ethan Chase 6, Joseph Billingsley 4, Joshua Powell 3, Da'mon Duffin 2, James Patterson 0, Daniel Boyd 0, Mason Nicoletti 0, Thomas Clary 0. Totals: 3 14-23 55.

Westmoreland: Kevin Ellis 7, Jordan Tolson 7, Darrien Fauntleroy 6 Vaughn Harries 4, Jordan Saunders 4, Jayden Tolson 2, Trevay Jackson 2, Jaylen Burrell 2, Ahmon Ashton 0, Keshaun Rich 0. Totals: 2 6-9 34.

Three-pointers: King George 3 (White 2, Powell). Westmoreland 2 (Fauntleroy, Tolson).

Colonial Beach 50, Mathews 44: Cora Bowler scored 12 of her 15 points in the fourth quarter as Colonial Beach went on a 31-10 run in the frame to get a nondistrict win.

Bowler finished with a triple-double, adding 11 steals and 10 rebounds for the Drifters, who host Surry on Tuesday.

Mathews 4 22 8 10 — 44 Colonial Beach 1 7 11 31 — 50



Mathews: Layla Duff 0, Lindsey Coons 2, Avery Thomas 3, Reese Brock 11, Zoe Camp 0, Laura Rowe 2, Sarah Ashbough 4, Trinity Reynolds 12, Olivia Ashbough 10, Grayson Griffin 10. Totals: 15 11-23 44.

Colonial Beach (4-1): Keyli Daniel 11, Ariana Druce 3, Katelyn Franks 4, Brooklynn DeLane 2, Cora Bowler 20, Carlyn Middleton 4, Jadyn McGinniss 0, Miranda Papanicolas 6, Kya Bushrod 0, Madison Thume 0, C Davis 0. Totals: 16 17-41 50.

Three-pointers: Mathews 3 (Reynolds 2, S. Ashbough). CB 1 (Bowler).