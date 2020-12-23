High school roundup: Panther boys roll past Knights

Carlton Jacobs scored a game-high 15 points and all 13 Massaponax players scored in the Panthers’ season-opening win over Spotsylvania Wednesday.
Tyheem Kimble added 11 points for the Panthers. Dalen Ainsworth contributed five points, eight rebounds and three assists.
Nathan Widener led the visiting Knights with 11 points.
Spotsylvania is scheduled to host Courtland next Tuesday. Massaponax visits the Cougars one night later.
|Spotsylvania
|12
|5
|2
|10
|—
|29
|Massaponax
|10
|22
|17
|13
|—
|62
Spotsylvania (0–1): Charles Coogler 5, Austin Boggs 6, Trent Reid 0, Nathan Widener 11, Evan Bowles 3, Jacob Jack 0, Chase Greene 2, Monte McMorris III 0, DeAnthony Pendleton 2, Dillon Robinson 0. Totals: 9 6–11 29.
Massaponax (1–0): Kaden Rosenbaum 6, Tyheem Kimble 11, Carson Pugh 2, Trevor Bennett 2, Dalen Ainsworth 5, Will Rivelesse 3, Ben Myers 6, Trey Floyd 5, Bryce Forrester 2, Franklin Aziebge 2, David Smiteck 2, Devin Johnson 2, Carlton Jacobs 15: Totals: 23 10–17 61.
3-pointers: Spotsylvania 5 (Boggs 2, Coogler, Widener, Bowles); Massaponax 5 (Kimble, Ainsworth, Rivelesse, Myers, Jacobs).
Tuesday’s game
BOYS BASKETBALL
ORANGE 41, LOUISA 30
Sihle Mthethwa scored 14 of his game-high 21 points in the first half and Douglas Newsome chipped in 13 more as the Hornets breezed in their season opener.
Nate Feagans had a team-high nine points for Louisa. Lions coach Robert Shelton, has opted out of the season because of COVID-19 concerns.