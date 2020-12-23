High school roundup: Panther boys roll past Knights

Massaponax (1–0): Kaden Rosenbaum 6, Tyheem Kimble 11, Carson Pugh 2, Trevor Bennett 2, Dalen Ainsworth 5, Will Rivelesse 3, Ben Myers 6, Trey Floyd 5, Bryce Forrester 2, Franklin Aziebge 2, David Smiteck 2, Devin Johnson 2, Carlton Jacobs 15: Totals: 23 10–17 61.

3-pointers: Spotsylvania 5 (Boggs 2, Coogler, Widener, Bowles); Massaponax 5 (Kimble, Ainsworth, Rivelesse, Myers, Jacobs).

Sihle Mthethwa scored 14 of his game-high 21 points in the first half and Douglas Newsome chipped in 13 more as the Hornets breezed in their season opener.