High school roundup: Sabatino helps Wolverines top Black–Hawks in district play

Vincent Sabatino scored eight of his 21 points in the decisive fourth quarter as the North Stafford boys basketball team pulled away from Brooke Point to post a 56–50 Commonwealth District win on Saturday afternoon.
Micah Brown scored 10 points for the Wolverines, who host Mountain View on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
|Brooke Point
|11
|12
|11
|16
|—
|50
|North Stafford
|17
|9
|8
|22
|—
| 56
Brooke Point: Jordan Scott 2, Jaden Scott 0, Demitrius Purnell 16, Lamonte Venisee 4, Ricardo Dixon 11, Christian Taylor 4, Wes Forde 5, Seth Sanusi 2, Gavin Schweuter 0, Yanis Yoube 4, Zavier Hymon 2. Totals: 15 11-17 50.
North Stafford 4-11): Dino Jones 2, Vincent Sabatino 21, Matt Warrent 0, Ya Ya Conteh 2, Nick Perkins 9, A.J. Labrusciano 5, Micah Brown 10, Austin Hamilton 0, Ian Edwards 7. Totals: 15 9-15 56.
3-pointers: Brooke Point 3 (Dixon 2, Forde). North Stafford 6 (Sabinto 3, Perkins 2, Edwards).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
NORTH STAFFORD 44, BROOKE POINT 35
Makyli Johnson led with 14 points, 10 rebounds and 2 steals to help the Wolverines secure a Commonwealth District win Saturday night.
North Stafford (7-5) will return home on Tuesday to take on Mountain View.
|Brooke Point
|1
|13
|6
|14
|—
|35
|North Stafford
|7
|12
|15
|10
|—
|44
Brooke Point: Leah Keyes 21, Leah Schoonover 12, Camilla Mckinney-Forbes 1, Liyah Jarrett 1. Totals: 11 10-12 35.
North Stafford (7-5): Makyli Johnson 14, Cayla Thomas 9, Naomi Glass 5, Madison Velez 5, Daysha Salgado 4, Maggie Ducket 3, Olivia Mickins 2, Tori Barnes 2. Totals: 16 9-14 44.
3-pointers: Brooke Point 3 (Schoonover 2, Keyes). North Stafford 3 (Thomas, Ducket, Velez).
MASSAPONAX 66, JOHN MARSHALL 41
The Lady Panther soared to victory over John Marshall at the Holland Spring Classic on Saturday.
M’laya Ainsworth led the Panther’s win with 30 points, 7 steals and 2 assists.
Massaponax (14-2) look to take on Riverbend on Monday night at home.
|John Marshall
|18
|9
|5
|9
|—
|41
|North Stafford
|23
|9
|19
|15
|—
|66
John Marshall: Jaedyn Cook 12, Yasmine Hall 8, Kayden Jones 8, Khamaya Earley 4, Zuri Hall 3, Jerri Jones 3, Miangel Harris 3. Totals: 16 6-15 41.
Massaponax (14-2): M’laya Ainsworth 30, Takeira Ramey 18, LaKaiya Butcher 9, Kyra Price 5, Faith Butler 3, Kristen Bowler 1. Totals: 24 11-16 66.
3-pointers: John Marshall 3 (Jones, Hall, Harris). Massaponax 7 (Ramey 4, Ainsworth 2, Butcher).
FRIDAY'S GAMES
BOYS BASKETBALL
CULPEPER 67, JM 61
The Yellow Jackets held a one-point lead after three quarters of play, but the visiting Blue Devils went 8 for 10 from the free-throw line in the final frame to secure a Battlefield District road victory.
Zach Eckard and Quinton Butler led the Blue Devils with 21 and 17 pointer, respectively.
RJ Turner had 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Yellow Jackets.
|Culpeper
|20
|11
|17
|19
|—
|67
|James Monroe
|19
|10
|20
|12
|—
|61
Culpeper: Nate Amos 11, Justin Corbin 0, Solomon Nawabe 0, Blake Bailey 0, Devin Scott 0, Colin McClanahan 5, Zach Eckard 21, Malachi Terrell 5, Larry Williams 0, Austin Warren 0, Quinton Butler 17, Jayden Johnson 0. Totals: 24 15-22 67.
James Monroe: Ke’shaun Wallace 2, Tim Ford 0, Kyle Snider 5, Dezaun Robinson 16, Michael Edwards 14, Jabes Roundtree 0, Tyson Taylor 10, RJ Turner 14, Mickens Laurore 0, Jake Wack 0. Totals: 24 3-7 61.
3-pointers: Culpeper 7 (Eckard 4, Amos 3), JM 10 (Edwards 4, Robinson 3, Turner 2, Snider).
KING GEORGE 63, CHANCELLOR 39
Elijah Sheffield finished with 12 points and Conner Gray added 11 as King George pull away in the third quarter after a slow start to get a Battlefield District win.
The Foxes visit Eastern View on Wednesday.
|Chancellor
|10
|6
|10
|13
|—
|39
|King George
|9
|14
|26
|14
|—
|63
Chancellor: Lucas Hufner 3, Aaron Dabney 0, Javontae Mickens 6, Cam Canty 8, Jordan Nickerson 1, Charles Brown 2, Seth Hunter 2, Camden Dodson 4, Zach Anderson 8, Michael Thompson 0, Josh Mattey 5, Christian Nickerson 0. Totals: 13 9-18 39.
King George: E. Sherfield 12, A. Mack 2, D. Diffin 2, M. White 10, E. Chase 8, J. Patterson 2, N. Frye 1, M. Nicoletti 0, K. Reviello 2, C. Gray 11, K. Johnson 4, J. Billingsley 2. Totals: 25 8-10 63.
3-pointers: Chancellor 4 (Mickens 2, Hufner, Mattey). KG 5 (Gray 3, White 2).
MASSAPONAX 54, STAFFORD 30
Devin Johnson scored 14 points, pulled down 10 rebounds, took four charges, made two blocks and had two assists to help the Panthers defeat the Indians in Commonwealth District play.
Massaponax host Riverbend on Monday.
|Massaponax
|15
|9
|12
|18
|—
|54
|Stafford
|4
|11
|9
|6
|—
|30
Massaponax (14–2, 9–0): Tyheem Kimble 2, Zach Failor 0, Ben Myers 13, Kaiden Rosenbaum 11, Dalen Ainsworth 11, Devin Johnson 14, Antonio Washington 1, Jaylen Wilson, 0, John Zicari 0, Dezzie Ainsworth 2. Totals: 17 2-5 54.
Stafford: Marquis Thomas 0, Myles Smith 7, Josh Wallace 6, Tyler Turner 6, Amari Moorer 9, Jamison Noil 2, JaSante Thomas 0, TaiReese Wright 0, Alijah Alleyne 0, Skilayr Atkinson 0. Totals: 13 1-5 30.
3-pointers: Massaponax 6 (Myers 2, Dailen Ainsworth 3, Rosenbaum). Stafford 1 (Smith).
MOUNTAIN VIEW 50, BROOKE POINT 48
The Black-Hawks started off with a strong first quarter, but the Wildcats came back to take the lead and defeat Brooke Point Friday night.
Jordan Jackson led Mountain View with 21 points and Labron Weathers also tallied 14 points, scoring two 2-pointers.
Leading the Black-Hawks were Demitrius Purnell with 11 points and Yanis Yoube with 10.
|Brooke Point
|12
|5
|10
|19
|—
|48
|Mountain View
|9
|9
|17
|15
|—
| 50
Brooke Point: Demitrius Purnell 11, Yanis Yoube 10, Seth Sanusi 6, Wes Forde 5, Jaden Scott 4, Lamonte Venisee 3, Gavin Schweuter 2, Zavier Hymon 2, Ricardo Dixon 1. Totals: 11 20-37 48.
Mountain View: Jordan Jackson 21, Labron Weathers 14, Jackson Sigler 5, Grayson Margheim 3, Etienne Somuah 3, Xavier Johnson 2, Brendan Robinson 2. Totals: 18 9-19 50.
3-pointers: Brooke Point 2 (Jaden Scott, Forde). Mountain View 5 (Weathers 2, Jackson, Margheim, Sigler).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
EASTERN VIEW 60, SPOTSYLVANIA 21
Emma Siefker scored nine points for the Knights, who dropped the Battlefield District contest to the host Cyclones.
Siefker, Ellie Cox, Cat Tracy and Danielle Greer combined for 25 rebounds for Spotsylvania.
SWIMMING
TRI-MEET AT FREDERICKSBURG ACADEMY
Fredericksburg Academy boys and girls beat Wakefield 150-23 and 86-29 respectively. However, the boys fell Randolph-Macon Academy 127-108 and the girls lost 108-84.
BOYS
200 yard medley relay: 1. David Nelson, Leo Burge, Tian Tan, Ethan Park (RMA) 2:01.78, 2. Andrew Stuart, Dylan Harris, Owen Geddes, Robbie Howes (FA) 2:03.14; 200 free: 1. Declan Newcamp (RMA) 2:29.82, 2. Tariq Vactor (RMA) 2:45.25, 3. Robbie Howes (FA) 2:47.62; 200 IM: 1, Owen Geddes (FA) 2:05.24; 50 Free: 1. Tian Tan (RMA) 24.12, 2. Ethan Parker (RMA) 24.80, 3. Andrew Appleton (FA) 24.81; 100 Fly: 1. Tian Tan (RMA) 1:00.17, 2. 2. Dylan Harris (FA) 1:04.47; 100 Free: 1. Ethan Parker (RMA) 59.76; 500 Free: Owen Geddes (FA) 5:05.26; 200 Free relay: Dylan Harris, Robbie Howes, Andrew Appleton, Owen Geddes (FA) 1:43.63; 100 Back: Andrew Appleton (FA) 1:06.80; 100 Breast: 1. Leo Burge (RMA) 1:25.99; 2. Simon Dewees (FA) 1:30.16; 400 Free relay: Dylan Harris, Andrew Stuart, Robbie Howes, Andrew Appleton (FA) 4:19.50.
GIRLS
200 yard medley relay: Izzy Gibson, Izzie Crampton, Emily Drape, Victoria Davis (FA) 2:18.96; 200 free: Victoria Davis (FA) 2:48.51; 200 IM: 1. Ivy Aniello (RMA) 2:48.44, 2. Elena Torres (FA) 3:16.35; 50 Free: Emily Drape (FA) 28.44; 100 Fly: Izzie Crampton (FA) 1:11.47; 100 Free: Izzy Gibbson (FA) 1:13.72; 500 Free: Izzie Crampton (FA) 6:06.18; 200 Free relay: Victoria Davis, Elena Torres, Izzy Gibbson, Emily Drape (FA) 2:03.22; 100 Back: Elena Torres (FA) 1:31.72; 100 Breast: 1. Julia Auston (WAKE) 1:26.64; 400 Free relay: Izzie Crampton, Izzy Gibbson, Victoria Davis, Emily Drape (FA) 4:39.33.