High school roundup: Stafford, Massaponax postpone football game

Friday night's scheduled high school football game between Stafford and Massaponax was postponed due to an outbreak of an illness at Stafford High School. The game will be played on Monday at 7 p.m. at Massaponax.

Thursday's results

VOLLEYBALL

Massaponax 3, Riverbend 1: Maddie Wells had 35 assists, four blocks and five aces as the top-seeded Panthers won their Commonwealth District semifinal, 25-14, 25-15, 19-25, 25-17.

Carlie Clements tallied 11 kills and four aces, while Regan Shanahan tallied 11 kills and nine digs. Kiah Barnett added six kills and 12 digs and Carlie Coghill had eight kills and three blocks. Cameron Cox also had 11 kills and 13 dimes.

Allie Lach had 12 kills, three aces and 10 digs for the Bears. Aubrey Parker added 10 kills and Daisy Pentorn had 13 assists.

The Panthers (19-3) will host Colonial Forge in Tuesday's district championship.

Colonial Forge 3, North Stafford 1: The Eagles advanced to the Commonwealth District final with a 25-22, 20-25, 20-25, 11-25 victory over the visiting Wolverines.

For North Stafford, Allison Spittal made 10 kills, three aces and 13 digs; Lindsay Canty and Maya Tillman had seven and six kills, respectively; and Emma Parkyn contributed 10 digs and 22 assists.

King George 3, James Monroe 1: Briana Ellis had 27 kills and 16 digs to pace the Foxes to a 25-23, 16-25, 25-11, 25-21 Battlefield District victory over the host Yellow Jackets.

Mia Cintron posted five aces and 25 assists while Brooke Heim had eight kills and 17 digs. Madison Carlile made 19 assists and Morgan Bellmer had 16 digs. King George (20-2) hosts Culpeper on Monday.

Courtland 3, Spotsylvania 2: Kalie Hamilton recorded 14 kills while Carolina Eastlake added 13 kills, four blocks and 16 assists to help the Cougars outlast the Knights in a 25-17, 22-25, 25-22, 24-26, 15-8 Battlefield District contest.

Chloe Rose made 26 assists and 17 digs for Courtland. Maddie Smith contributed nine kills, five aces and three blocks for the Cougars.

Caroline 3, Culpeper 1: Gracelyn Edwards drilled14 kills and came up with eight digs as the Cavaliers earned a 25-23, 15-25, 28-26, 25-17 Battlefield District victory over the host Blue Devils.

Riley Forehand made 10 kills and eight digs, Rushella Epperson had 27 assists and seven digs and Aleyah Beveridge contributed 10 digs.

Caroline hosts Eastern View on Monday.

FIELD HOCKEY

Stafford 6, North Stafford 0

Maylynn Watson and Coco Wallace scored two goals apiece to pace the Indians to a shutout in the Commonwealth District semifinals.

Madison Patton added a goal and an assist. Camryn DeLeva also scored while Lauren Buckle, Skylar Duffy and Paris Stafford contributed assists. Addison Kahn had three saves in goal.

Stafford will host Colonial Forge in Monday's final.