High school roundup: Stafford routs Midlothian in Class 5 quarterfinals

Field hockey

Stafford 4, Midlothian 0: Coco Wallace and Camryn DeLeva each tallied a goal and an assist to help visiting Stafford get a win in the Class 5 state quarterfinals on Tuesday night.

Skylar Duffy and Jenah Chase also scored, while Madison Patton and McKinzi Sauter each provided assists for the Indians (21–1), who take on Nansemond River in Friday’s semifinal at Massaponax High School.

Volleyball

Massaponax 3, Riverside 2: The visiting Panthers traveled north and brought home captured a hard-fought 25-27, 25-23, 25-21, 21-25, 15-9 victory in the Region 5D championship match on Tuesday night.

The Panthers (22-4) will host Deep Run (18-2), which fell 25-17, 25-20, 25-12 to Midlothian in the Region 5C final, in Saturday's Class 5 state quarterfinals.

We will add more details from Tuesday's match when they become available.

Staff reports

