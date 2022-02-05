High school roundup: Whitenack’s touch paces Cougars

Grace Whitenack hit seven 3-pointers to finished with 21 points as Courtland took the lead in the first quarter and did not look back en route to a 73–55 girls basketball win at Caroline on Friday night.
Janeah Bell lead with 22 points and Olivia Hillard also totaled 6 points and 21 assists.
Leading for Caroline was Janiyaha Pickett with 17 points and Kayla Montgomery with 15.
|Courtland
|14
|16
|28
|15
|—
|73
|Caroline
|10
|12
|9
|24
|—
| 55
Courtland: Janeah Bell 22, Grace Whitenack 21, Kiyah Lewis 16, Olivia Hilliard 6, Shavia Davis 4, Emariel Parker 4. Totals: 31 4-7 73.
Caroline: Janiyaha Pickett 17, Kayla Montgomery 15, Korryn Parker 8, Grace Shannon 7, Tiniya Terrell 5, Nya Howard 3. Totals: 19 9-15 55.
3-pointers: Courtland 7 (Whitenack 7). Caroline 8 (Montgomery 3, Parker 2, Howard, Shannon, Terrell).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
BROOKE POINT 50, MOUNTAIN VIEW 38
Leah Keyes tallied 23 points and Leah Schoonover added 21 to lead the Black-Hawks in securing the Commonwealth District win Friday night.
Camilla Montgomery-Forbes also added 6 points to help Brooke Point to victory.
Emma Stalteri also had a standout game leading the Wildcats with 17 points and To’Seana Hook added 8 point and 9 rebounds.
|Brooke Point
|9
|13
|11
|15
|—
|73
|Mountain View
|8
|13
|9
|24
|—
| 55
Brooke Point: Leah Keyes 23, Leah Schoonover 21, Camilla Mckinney-Forbes 6. Totals: 14 17-23 50.
Mountain View (8-10): Emma Stalteri 17, To’Seana Hook 8, Taleah Gaither 4, Elizabeth Harley 4, Zarai Marbra 2, Tiara Bigelow 2, Molly Ferland 1. Totals: 14 8-14 38.
3-pointers: Brooke Point 5 (Schoonover 3, Keyes 2). Mountain View 2 (Stalteri 2).
BOYS BASKETBALL
COURTLAND 78, CAROLINE 63
Courtland (16–2, 10–0) used a balanced attack to pull away for its 14th-straight victory Friday night.
Aaron Brooks and Micha Roberts each scored 17 points and Jaylen Brooks added 10 points to the winners.
Gabe Campbell scored a game-high 25 points for Caroline (11–6, 4–5).
|Caroline
|13
|13
|16
|16
|—
|63
|Courtland
|25
|28
|25
|14
|—
|78
Caroline: Gabe Campbell 25, Shaun Harris 17, Jay Freeman 10, Dominque Washington 8, Iriving Davis 2, Jevonte Wright-Parker 1. Totals: 21 21-32 63.
Courtland: Aaron Brooks 17, Micah Roberts 17, Jaylen Brooks 10, Charlie Welsh 9, Terrell Boxley 7, Christian Lewis 7, Tremon Adams 6, Darren Green 5. Totals: 20 4-9 78.
3-pointers: Caroline 9 (A. Brooks 3, J. Brooks 2, Welsh 2, Green, Boxley).
FCS 83, RICHMOND SPIRIT 67
Noah Caesar led with 20 points, 8 rebounds, and 4 assists and Jack Delao added another 19 to help the Eagles secure a victory Firday night.
Luke Chifton also added 15 points as well as 8 rebounds, 6 blocks and 4 assists.
The Eagles (9-7-8) will return home against Fredericksburg Victory on Monday.
|FCS
|27
|18
|13
|25
|—
|83
|Richmond Spirit
|21
|13
|17
|16
|—
| 67
FCS (9-7-8): Noah Caesar 20, Jack Delao 19, Dakota Sellers 18, Luke Chilton 15, John Varlas 9, Drake Morris 2. Totals: 34 6-7 83.
Richmond Spirit: S. Moore 22, Felts 20, Voils 9, Williams 7, Wagner 5, Hixson 2, J. Moore 2. Totals: 25 10-13 67.
3-pointers: FCS 9 (Caesar 4, Delao 3, Varlas 2). Ricmond Spirit 7 (S. Moore 4, Voils 3).
WASHINGTON & LEE 73, NORTHUMBERLAND 54
The Eagles came back in the second quarter and defeated Northumberland Friday night.
Brandon Washington led with 24 points and Kevis Ellis also contributed 11 points to help secure the win.
|FCS
|21
|6
|19
|8
|—
|54
|CVHAA
|18
|22
|19
|14
|—
|73
Northumberland: Denzell Palmer 16, Antione Mills Jr. 10, Cameron Seldon 9, Chase Fischer 7, Katrel Jones 5, Marcus Bromley Jr. 3, Nykell Anderson 2, CJ Williams Jr. 2. Totals: 19 13-28 54.
Washington & Lee: Brandon Washington 24, Kevin Ellis 11, Jordan Saunders 10, Vaughn Harris 7, Zomari Sutton 6, Chris Lee 5, Jaylen Campbell 3, David Churchhill 2, Hayden Dove 2, Frederick Oliver 2, Kyhreke Smith 1. Totals: 28 13-22 73.
3-pointers: Northumberland 2 (Mills Jr. 2). W&L 4 (Harris 2, Campbell, Lee).
MASSPONAX 54, STAFFORD 30
Devin Johnson scored 14 points, pulled down 10 rebounds, took four charges, made two blocks and had two assists to help the Panthers turn back the Indians in Commonwealth District play.
Massaponax host Riverbend on Monday.
|Massaponax
|15
|9
|12
|18
|—
|54
|Stafford
|4
|11
|9
|6
|—
| 30
Massaponax (14–2, 9–0): Tyheem Kimble 2, Zach Failor 0, Ben Myers 13, Kaiden Rosenbaum 11, Dalen Ainsworth 11, Devin Johnson 14, Antonio Washington 1, Jaylen Wilson, 0, John Zicari 0, Dezzie Ainsworth 2. Totals: 17 2-5 54.
Stafford: Marquis Thomas 0, Myles Smith 7, Josh Wallace 6, Tyler Turner 6, Amari Moorer 9, Jamison Noil 2, JaSante Thomas 0, TaiReese Wright 0, Alijah Alleyne 0, Skilayr Atkinson 0. Totals: 13 1-5 30.
3-pointers: Massaponax 6 (Myers 2, Dailen Ainsworth 3, Rosenbaum). Stafford 1 (Smith).
CULPEPER 67, JM 61
James Monroe held a one-point lead after three quarters, but visiting Culpeper went 8 for 10 from the free-throw line in the final frame to secure a Battlefield District road win.
Zach Eckard and Quinton Butler led the Blue Devils with 21 and 17 pointer, respectively.
RJ Turner had 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Yellow Jackets.
|Culpeper
|20
|11
|17
|19
|—
|67
|James Monroe
|19
|10
|20
|12
|—
|62
Culpeper: Nate Amos 11, Justin Corbin 0, Solomon Nawabe 0, Blake Bailey 0, Devin Scott 0, Colin McClanahan 5, Zach Eckard 21, Malachi Terrell 5, Larry Williams 0, Austin Warren 0, Quinton Butler 17, Jayden Johnson 0. Totals: 24 15-22 67.
James Monroe: Ke’shaun Wallace 2, Tim Ford 0, Kyle Snider 5, Dezaun Robinson 16, Michael Edwards 14, Jabes Roundtree 0, Tyson Taylor 10, RJ Turner 14, Mickens Laurore 0, Jake Wack 0. Totals: 24 3-7 61.
3-pointers: Culpeper 7 (Eckard 4, Amos 3), JM 10 (Edwards 4, Robinson 3, Turner 2, Snider).
KING GEORGE 63 , CHANCELLOR 39
Elijah Sheffield finished with 12 points and Conner Gray added 11 as King George pull away in the third quarter after a slow start to get a Battlefield District win.
The Foxes visit Eastern View on Wednesday.
|Chancellor
|10
|6
|10
|13
|—
|39
|King George
|9
|14
|26
|14
|—
|63
Chancellor: Lucas Hufner 3, Aaron Dabney 0, Javontae Mickens 6, Cam Canty 8, Jordan Nickerson 1, Charles Brown 2, Seth Hunter 2, Camden Dodson 4, Zach Anderson 8, Michael Thompson 0, Josh Mattey 5, Christian Nickerson 0. Totals: 13 9-18 39.
King George: E. Sherfield 12, A. Mack 2, D. Diffin 2, M. White 10, E. Chase 8, J. Patterson 2, N. Frye 1, M. Nicoletti 0, K. Reviello 2, C. Gray 11, K. Johnson 4, J. Billingsley 2. Totals: 25 8-10 63.
3-pointers: Chancellor 4 (Mickens 2, Hufner, Mattey). KG 5 (Gray 3, White 2).
THURSDAY'S RESULT
SWIMMING
BATTLEFIELD TRI-MEET
King George's girls won all but one event as the Foxes swept host Chancellor and Spotsylvania.
BOYS MEET
200-yard medley relay: King George (A.J. Green, Malachi Caballero, Kristian Henderon, Zachary Pardee) 1:45.43; 200 free: Henderson (KG) 1:59.03; 200 IM: Caballero (KG) 2:08.01; 50 free: Kyle Peck (Ch) 22.81; 100 butterfly: Peck (Ch) 52.56; 100 free: Caleb Dawson (Sp) 51.52; 500 free: Green (KG) 5:15.90; 200 free relay: King George (Green, Pardee, Henderson, Caballero) 1:35.69; 100 backstroke: Colton White (KG) 1:04.37; 100 breaststroke: Caballero (KG) 1:05.10; 400 free relay: Spotsylvania (Liam Stephens, Noah Flenard, Ethan Mathena, Dawson) 3:56..62.
GIRLS MEET
200 medley relay: King George (Sarah Green, E.A. Wardman, Ciara Graves, Marie Han) 1:57.14; 200 free: Jillian Wedding (KG) 2:08.95; 200 IM: Green (KG) 2:23.28; 50 free: Graves (KG) 26.05; 100 fly: Katelyn Spuchesi (KG) 1:06.23; 100 free: Rebecca Miller (KG) 1:02.51; 500 free: Morgan Parker (Ch) 5:52.66; 200 free relay: King George (Green, Wedding, Han, Graves) 1:45.56; 100 back: Green (KG) 1:04.59; 100 breast: Wardman (KG) 1:14.03; 400 free relay: King George (Kaitlyn Adams, Spuchesi, Wedding, Graves) 3:56.95.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
FCS 59, CVHAA 46
Taylor Thomas' 29 points and 10 steals led Fredericksburg Christian past Central Virginia Homeschool in Richmond.
Morgan Griffis added a double-double (13 points, 10 rebounds) for the Eagles, who visit Oakcrest Monday.
|FCS
|12
|17
|13
|17
|—
|59
|CVHAA
|7
|13
|13
|13
|—
| 46