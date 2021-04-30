High school roundup: Wiler helps Widcats rally for district win

Sam Wiler scored from 25 yards out with three minutes left in regulation to give Mountain View a 3–2 come-from-behind Commonwealth District boys soccer win against North Stafford on Friday night.
Wiler also scored the tying goal on a second-half penalty kick, while Justin Smith also scored for the Wildcats.
GIRLS SOCCER
MOUNTAIN VIEW 7, NORTH STAFFORD 1
Ruby Darling had two goals and two assists, and Lauren Forgas totaled three goals and one assist to help homestanding Mountain View get a Commonwealth District win.
Molly Ferland added a goal and an assists, Emily Winkels a goal and Hailey Baltzelle two assists for the Wildcats (2–0), who entertain Colonial Forge on Tuesday.
COLONIAL FORGE 2, RIVERBEND 0
Maria Walsh notched two goals to help Colonial Forge pick up a Commonwealth District home win.
Maci Landell and Ava Kertgate supplied assists, while goalie Ashlyn Trovinger (three saves) registered a shutout behind a solid defensive effort for the Eagles (1–0), who visit Mountain View on Tuesday.
Sophia Stallard led the defensive effort, while goalie Olivia Gaye made several quality saves for Riverbend (0–2), which hosts Massaponax on Tuesday.
JAMES MONROE 5, CAROLINE 0
Charlotte Snead had two goals and two assists, and Mila Mijias provided two assists to help James Monroe get a Battlefield District win.
Emily Mon, Isabel Whitman and C’Niyah Turner also score, while Yamileth Abraham–Reyes and Whitman added assists for the Yellow Jackets.
GIRLS TENNIS
CHANCELLOR 9, CAROLINE 0
Singles: Rachel Margelos (Ch) d. Lydia Tillapaugh 9-7; Lea Perez (Ch) d. Hannah Pettigrew 8-1; Gillian Salsberry (Ch) d. Marcela Luciano 8-4; Kailana Reed (Ch) d. Alisa Rachanow 8-5; Erika Arroyo (Ch) d. Kelly Farmer 8-3; Marian Blanco (Ch) d. Jessica Hernandez 8-6.
Doubles: Margelos/Perez (Ch) d. Tillapaugh/Pettigrew 8-2; Reed/Arroyo (Ch) d. Luciano/Rachanow 8-6; Salsberry/Blanco (Ch) d. Hernandez/Chandler Gustard 8-3.
MASSAPONAX 7, COLONIAL FORGE 2
Singles: Abby Cinco (Ma) d. Carolyn Bignell 10-4; Brooke Hyldahl (Ma) d. Michelle Choio 10-5; Ggrace Burner (Ma) d. Adelle Bloom 10-0; Josie Brewster (Ma) d. Brianna Wahl 10-3; Miranda Parrish (Ma) d. Rachel Regling 10-1; Mia Newell (Ma) d. Lexi Loder 10-5.
Doubles: Cinco/Hyldahl (Ma) d. Bignell/Choi 8-1; Bloom/Wahl (CF) d. Kimiko Andrew/Ailish Connell 8-3; Regling/Loder (CF) d. Regan Suceman/Jessica Szczepanski 8-3.
Next match: On Tuesday, the Panthers host Courtland and the Eagles visit Stafford.
BASEBALL
MOUNTAIN VIEW 11, NORTH STAFFORD 7
Britt Yount finished 3 for 4 with three RBIs to lead Mountain View to an 11–7 Commonwealth District baseball victory at North Stafford on Friday.
The Wolverines’ Hunter Trimarchi was 2 for 3 with three RBIs. Jahiem Green also had a strong game for North Stafford (1–1).
|R
|H
|E
|Mountain View
|340
|016
|0
|—
|11
|10
|3
|North Stafford
|060
|100
|0
|—
|7
|4
|8
Bradley Warren, Brandon Hamilton (2), EVAN HAMILL (4) and Cameron Murray. Hunter Trimarchi, MARK MILLER (5), AJ Labrusciano and Brannoc Odlum.
BROOKE POINT 12, MASSAPONAX 4
Bryce Patterson knocked in three runs, with Ryan Knee and Jaden Isidro added two hits each to help Brooke Point get a Commonwealth District win.
The Black–Hawks (2-1) host Stafford next Friday.
Zach Failor and Mike Shanahan each supplied two hits for Massaponax.
|R
|H
|E
|Massaponax
|120
|100
|0
|—
|4
|8
|3
|Brooke Point
|030
|180
|0
|—
|12
|9
|2
WP—Scott Webb.
SOFTBALL
MOUNTAIN VIEW 5, NORTH STAFFORD 3
Layne Fritz went the distance on the mound to get the win and added two hits at the plate to help visiting Mountain View bring home a Commonwealth District win.
Alison Carter homered for North Stafford (1-1).
|R
|H
|E
|Mountain View
|002
|030
|0
|—
|5
|6
|1
|North Stafford
|101
|001
|0
|—
|3
|5
|5
LAYNE FRITZ and Annalise Franklin. DAYA McGEE and Pheobe Hughes.
KING GEORGE 11, EASTERN VIEW 1
Abigail Clarke finished 3 for 3 with a triple, four RBIs and two runs scored to lead King George to Battlefield District home win.
Haylee Callahan added a two-run homer and Abby Greenwood struck out 10 in five innings of work for the Foxes (2–0).
|R
|H
|E
|Eastern View
|000
|10
|—
|1
|3
|3
|King George
|120
|44
|—
|11
|8
|0
KATIE SCOTT, Desi Scott (5) and H. Damer. ABBY GREENWOOD and Abigail Clarke.
SPOTSYLVANIA 11, CHANCELLOR 0
Autumn Wolfe struck out seven and went 2 for 4 with a two-run homer to help Spotsylvania get a Battlefield District win.
Mylia Knight added two hits for the Knights (2–0).
|R
|H
|E
|Chancellor
|000
|00
|—
|0
|1
|1
|Spotsylvania
|100
|46
|—
|11
|8
|0
REGAN BESTICK, Megan Rapillo (1), Madi Rae Dillard (4) and Erin Dameron. AUTUMN WOLFE and Kyleigh Mummert.
COURTLAND 15, CAROLINE 5
Ronni Howard and Olivia Roundabush each hit three-run home runs to pace the Cougars to the Battlefield District win.
Howard, Roundabush, Emily Broyles, Maile Dickhute and Allison Thrift each had multiple hits for Courtland (1–1, 1–1).
Jayla Hill had two home runs for the Cavaliers.
|R
|H
|E
|Courtland
|372
|003
|—
|15
|12
|2
|Caroline
|202
|010
|—
|5
|10
|3
ALLISON THRIFT and Maile Dickhute. ALEXIS PAYNE and M. Taylor.
Thursday’s results
GIRLS SOCCER
CHANCELLOR 2, GOOCHLAND 1
Madison Heishman and Sierra Patterson scored goals to help the Chargers earn a nonconference victory over the Bulldogs.
BOYS LACROSSE
MOUNTAIN VIEW 16, NORTH STAFFORD 6
Garrett Talkington paced the Wildcats with five goals in a Commonwealth District victory over the Wolverines.
Jesse Ramos added three goals and Jack Hook, Will Frampton and Shane McGrath had a pair each. Hook helped his teammates with three assists.
GIRLS LACROSSE
JAMES MONROE 10, BRENTSVILLE 9 (OT)
Sarah Beringer scored three goals and Taylor Hough and Ciaran Cubbage made a pair of goals each. However, the Tigers denied the Yellow Jackets by scoring the game-winner in overtime.
Lili Watkins had seven saves in goal for JM.
BASEBALL
FREDERICKSBURG CHRISTIAN 17, TRINITY CHRISTIAN 4
Camden Henderson tripled and scored four runs, Elijah Lambros doubled and drove in a pair of runs and the Eagles posted a road rout victory.
|R
|H
|E
|Fredericksburg Christian
|540
|26
|—
|17
|11
|3
|Trinity Christian
|210
|10
|—
|4
|3
|8
JOSEPH GARNER, Daniel Love (3), O. Ambrose (5) and Charlie Brinkman. B. FRANK, C. Harlow (3), J. Helm (5) and B. Nelson.
COURTLAND 15, JAMES MONROE 3
Alex Sappenfield finished 3 for 3 with a doubles, an RBI and a run scores for visiting Courtland in a Battlefield District win.
Trey Burton added two doubles, two RBIs and three runs scored, with Tanner Lam supplying a three-run double for the Cougars (2–2, 2–0).
|R
|H
|E
|Courtland
|266
|10
|—
|15
|11
|2
|James Monroe
|000
|03
|—
|3
|4
|4
REECE McFADDEN, Jacob Vanbenschoten (4), Christian Jones (5) and Brendan Ruckle. JACK CARMODY, Timmy Ford (3) and Donovan Frost.
CHANCELLOR 15, SPOTSYLVANIA 1
Will Earnesty, Kai Crockett, Austin Carlisle and Trevin Edwards each had multiple hits to help Chancellor cruise to a Battlefield District win.
SOFTBALL
NORTHUMBERLAND 5, COLONIAL BEACH 3
Madison Scherer and Kaitlyn Franks each finished 3 for 4 for Colonial Beach in a Northern Neck District loss.
Franks added two runs scored and Scherer one for the Drifters (0–2).
|R
|H
|E
|Colonial Beach
|200
|010
|0
|—
|3
|10
|1
|Northumberland
|200
|201
|x
|—
|5
|4
|2
MADISON BROWN and Addison Henehan. BAILEY LEWIS and Grilakis.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 9, STAFFORD 8 (9 INNINGS)
Leighton Gray, Anali Reyna and Makayla Williams each had two hits for Stafford in a Commonwealth District loss. Williams added four RBIs and Gray two.
|R
|H
|E
|Stafford
|202
|000
|202
|—
|8
|12
|0
|Mountain View
|310
|020
|003
|—
|9
|9
|0
ORANGE 4, LOUISA 1
Kennon Burnett and Haley Pritchett each had a hit and an RBI, while Raniya Bright had a hit and a run scores to help Orange get a Jefferson District win.
Hannah Hearl struck out 10 in going the distance on the mound for the Hornets.
Savannah Bragg contributed a hit and run scored, and Brie Tyler a hit and an RBI for Louisa.
|R
|H
|E
|Louisa
|000
|100
|0
|—
|1
|5
|0
|Orange
|021
|010
|x
|—
|4
|6
|0