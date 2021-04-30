High school roundup: Wiler helps Widcats rally for district win

Sam Wiler scored from 25 yards out with three minutes left in regulation to give Mountain View a 3–2 come-from-behind Commonwealth District boys soccer win against North Stafford on Friday night.

Wiler also scored the tying goal on a second-half penalty kick, while Justin Smith also scored for the Wildcats.

GIRLS SOCCER

MOUNTAIN VIEW 7, NORTH STAFFORD 1

Ruby Darling had two goals and two assists, and Lauren Forgas totaled three goals and one assist to help homestanding Mountain View get a Commonwealth District win.

Molly Ferland added a goal and an assists, Emily Winkels a goal and Hailey Baltzelle two assists for the Wildcats (2–0), who entertain Colonial Forge on Tuesday.

COLONIAL FORGE 2, RIVERBEND 0

Maria Walsh notched two goals to help Colonial Forge pick up a Commonwealth District home win.

Maci Landell and Ava Kertgate supplied assists, while goalie Ashlyn Trovinger (three saves) registered a shutout behind a solid defensive effort for the Eagles (1–0), who visit Mountain View on Tuesday.