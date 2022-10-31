 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

High school roundup

  • 0

Saturday's results

FOOTBALL

SAINT MICHAEL 20, BENEDICTINE 13

Melvin Spriggs rushed for 203 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries to help visiting Saint Michael edge Benedictine.

 Spriggs also had two sacks and forced a fumble on defense. The Warriors intercepted three passes, and Barchie Hazelwood and DE Christian Hancock combined on a fourth-down stop at the 2-yard line in the final minute to preserve the victory.

Randall Annino added an 80-yard kickoff return for a touchdown for Saint Michael (6-3).

St. Michael   0   14   6   0   20
Benedictine   0076  —13

People are also reading…

Second Quarter 

SM—Melvin Spriggs 58 run (Pete Knapp kick).
SM—Cam Attard 23 pass from Nahshon Wilson (Knapp kick).

Third Quarter

Be—16-yard TD pass (kick).
SM—Randall Annino 80 kickoff return (kick failed).

Fourth Quarter

Be—16-yard TD pass (kick blocked).

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS 

RUSHING: St. Michael—Melvin Spriggs 20-203, 1 TD; Caleb Davis 3-15; Nahshon Wilson 5-10; Jeremiah Crawford 3-10; Randall Annino 1-(-2).
PASSING: St. Michael—Wilson 10-18-1, 128 yards, 1 TD.
RECEIVING: St. Michael—Donte Johnson 4-59; Cam Attard: 3-46, 1 TD; Deionte Johnson 1-20; Errol Washington 2-13.
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

High School Football: LIVE Scoreboard & This Week's Coverage!

High School Football: LIVE Scoreboard & This Week's Coverage!

Get all of this week's H.S. football coverage in one place and be ready for this week's action... Schedule, last week's results and story links, Fans' Choice Top Team Poll, stat leaders & standings, Player of the Week, link to this week's game previews and more...

High School Football: LIVE Scoreboard & This Week's Coverage!

High School Football: LIVE Scoreboard & This Week's Coverage!

Get all of this week's H.S. football coverage in one place and be ready for this week's action... Schedule, last week's results and story links, Fans' Choice Top Team Poll, stat leaders & standings, Player of the Week, link to this week's game previews and more...

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady breaks silence on Gisele Bundchen divorce

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert