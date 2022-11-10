High school roundup:

Field hockey

Fredericksburg Academy 2, Walshingham 0: The Falcons head to the VISAA D2 finals after defeating Walshigham Academy. Charlotte Dreany scored off a corner on a Brooke Sims feed. The Falcons added it the 1–0 when Brooke Sims scored off of an assist by Hope Amberger. FA will return to the state championship where they will take on Cape Henry Collegiate. Game time is 11:30 at St. Catherine’s School.

Cross country

VISAA Championships: The Fredericksburg Christian girls ran to a third-place showing in the VISAA Division II championship held at Woodberry Forest on Thursday. The meet was pushed up a day the forecasted rain for Friday.

The Eagles were led by 13th- and 14th-place showings from Trinity Zuniga in a time of 22:20.9 and CeCe Lucas with a time of 22:27.1.

In the Division III meet, Fredericksburg Academy's Ellie Cymrot took home fourth place with a time of 21:40.6. The Falcons did not have a team score.

On the boys side, Jimmy Volk finished in fourth place in the Division II meet with a time of 17:38.5 to lead FCS, which came in 12th place as a team. Luke Shofi was the Eagles' next best runner coming in w39th (20:01.2).

Fredericksburg Academy came in eight place in the Division III meet. The Falcons were led by Alex Trout with a 28th-place showing in a time of 19:36.7, while Cam Stewart came in 41st (20:08.1).