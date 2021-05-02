High school roundup

FROM STAFF REPORTS
Vince DiLeonardo doubled, had three hits and drove in two runs to help the Fredericksburg Christian School baseball team earn a 9–4 victory and salvage a split of a Saturday doubleheader with host Greenbrier Christian Academy. Elijah Lambros tripled and Parker Floyd struck out three to earn the win.
GAME 1
R H E
Fred. Christian 500 00 — 5 4 4
Greenbrier 513 8X — 17 16 2
CONNER FLOYD, Joseph Garner and Charlie Brinkman. J. ALLEN, J. Hemmis and L. Culpepper.
GAME 2
R H E
Fred. Christian 020 402 1 — 9 16 0
Greenbrier 100 012 0 — 4 9 5
PARKER FORD, Elijah Lambros (6) and Charlie Brinkman. B. MATELA, J. McGrady (5)
GOLF
TRI-MATCH AT LEE’S HILL
Virginia Episcopal’s Alex Kagan shot a 39 to earn medalist honors in Saturday’s tri-match. Host Fredericksburg Christian won one match and lost the other.
Virginia Episcopal (187): Alex Kagan 39, Cannon Langley 41, Will Reid 49, Brenna Forehand 58.