High school roundup
High school roundup

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Vince DiLeonardo doubled, had three hits and drove in two runs to help the Fredericksburg Christian School baseball team earn a 9–4 victory and salvage a split of a Saturday doubleheader with host Greenbrier Christian Academy. Elijah Lambros tripled and Parker Floyd struck out three to earn the win.

GAME 1

R H E

Fred. Christian 500 00 — 5 4 4

Greenbrier 513 8X — 17 16 2

CONNER FLOYD, Joseph Garner and Charlie Brinkman. J. ALLEN, J. Hemmis and L. Culpepper.

GAME 2

R H E

Fred. Christian 020 402 1 — 9 16 0

Greenbrier 100 012 0 — 4 9 5

PARKER FORD, Elijah Lambros (6) and Charlie Brinkman. B. MATELA, J. McGrady (5)

GOLF

TRI-MATCH AT LEE’S HILL

Virginia Episcopal’s Alex Kagan shot a 39 to earn medalist honors in Saturday’s tri-match. Host Fredericksburg Christian won one match and lost the other.

Virginia Episcopal (187): Alex Kagan 39, Cannon Langley 41, Will Reid 49, Brenna Forehand 58.

Fredericksburg Christian (211): Joey Priebe 41, Dylan Holyfield 52, Kate Blalock 56, Noah Simmons 62.

Fairfax Christian (231): Joseph Thoburn 42 (three no shows: 189).

