High school soccer roundup: Chancellor hands Eastern View first loss

Johnnie Soto Fercovic and Gideon Kumah scored goals to help visiting Chancellor bring home a 2–0 Battlefield District win against previously unbeaten Eastern View in boys soccer action on Tuesday night.
Max Anderson added an assist for the Chargers (5–1), who host King George on Thursday.
Bryan Healy made five saves for the Cyclones (7–1).
BOYS SOCCER
KING GEORGE 1, JAMES MONROE 0 (OT)
Bryce Kuberek scored with an assist from Nathan Kale to help King George earn a Battlefield District overtime win.
The Foxes (5–1) visit Chancellor on Thursday.
GIRLS SOCCER
MASSAPONAX 2, MOUNTAIN VIEW 1
Freshman Halie Keller took a pass from Gabby Spears and scored with six minutes left to help lift Massaponax to a Commonwealth District win.
Kaitlyn Venzen scored off a pass from Avery White to open the scoring for Massaponax in the first half.
Mountain View’s Ruby Darling leveled the score early in the second half.
Goalie Marleyna Parrett registered eight saves, and Kristina Venzen and Sara Frensley led the defensive effort for the Panthers (8–1), who entertain Colonial Forge on Thursday.
JAMES MONROE 4, KING GEORGE 1
Isabel Whitman and Charlotte Snead each scored twice to help James Monroe get a Battlefield District home win.
Snead also supplied two assists, while Whitman and Yamileth Abraham-Reyes added one assist each for the Yellow Jackets.
CHANCELLOR 3, EASTERN VIEW 0
The Chargers defeated the Cyclones in a Battlefield District matchup.
Madison Heishman scored two goals and Ella Newman contributed the third in the shutout victory.
COLONIAL FORGE 7, NORTH STAFFORD 2
Ava Kertgate scored a hat trick, and Alexa Kaely and Sasha Fields each scored twice to help Colonial Forge get a Commonwealth District win.
Jaelei Spears had two assists, with one each coming from Maria Walsh, Addy Hecker, Jenna Roers and Kaley for the Eagles (7–2).
BROOKE POINT 9, STAFFORD 1
Emily Lenhard scored three goals and assisted on another, and Lauren Sanders scored twice and provided two assists to help Brooke Point cruise to a Commonwealth District win.
Kyrie Codd, Riley Goger, Kira Hawkins and Ivy Ventura also scored for the Black–Hawks. Codd, Goger, Annabelle Harris, Amara Codd and Hailey Askelson added assists.