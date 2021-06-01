High school soccer roundup: Chancellor hands Eastern View first loss

JAMES MONROE 4, KING GEORGE 1

Isabel Whitman and Charlotte Snead each scored twice to help James Monroe get a Battlefield District home win.

Snead also supplied two assists, while Whitman and Yamileth Abraham-Reyes added one assist each for the Yellow Jackets.

CHANCELLOR 3, EASTERN VIEW 0

The Chargers defeated the Cyclones in a Battlefield District matchup.

Madison Heishman scored two goals and Ella Newman contributed the third in the shutout victory.

COLONIAL FORGE 7, NORTH STAFFORD 2

Ava Kertgate scored a hat trick, and Alexa Kaely and Sasha Fields each scored twice to help Colonial Forge get a Commonwealth District win.

Jaelei Spears had two assists, with one each coming from Maria Walsh, Addy Hecker, Jenna Roers and Kaley for the Eagles (7–2).

BROOKE POINT 9, STAFFORD 1

Emily Lenhard scored three goals and assisted on another, and Lauren Sanders scored twice and provided two assists to help Brooke Point cruise to a Commonwealth District win.

Kyrie Codd, Riley Goger, Kira Hawkins and Ivy Ventura also scored for the Black–Hawks. Codd, Goger, Annabelle Harris, Amara Codd and Hailey Askelson added assists.