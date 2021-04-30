High school softball: Brooke Point pushes through the wind, Massaponax's defense for Commonwealth District win

Noelle Sterner’s first-inning RBI was of the unconventional variety: the wind knocking down the ball headed for right field to land on the infield dirt. The Brooke Point senior hit a “no doubter” in the bottom of the sixth: a three-run home run that lifted the Black–Hawks to a wild 4–3 softball victory over visiting Massaponax on Friday night.

The Black–Hawks bettered their record to 2–1, while the Panthers fell to 0–3.

“We were in a good situation [two aboard and one out] and I was behind in the count,” said Sterner, who started in center field but wound up pitching the final three innings for the win. “I was like, ‘You need to get a hit to help the team.’ I was glad that I was able to do it. I got the pitch that I wanted.”

Sterner blasted the ball to left field where the Panthers’ Savannah Birdsong barely missed making a leaping catch. The ball went to the fence and Sterner ran the bases with reckless abandon as Birdsong retreated to field the ball and relay the throw to the infield.

“My coach [John Barton] was holding up his hands to stop, my adrenalin was going, there was no way I was going to stop,” the University of Rhode Island-bound senior confessed. “You have to go: this is going to be the winning run for your team.”