High school softball: Brooke Point pushes through the wind, Massaponax's defense for Commonwealth District win

Noelle Sterner’s first-inning RBI was of the unconventional variety: the wind knocking down the ball headed for right field to land on the infield dirt. The Brooke Point senior hit a “no doubter” in the bottom of the sixth: a three-run home run that lifted the Black–Hawks to a wild 4–3 softball victory over visiting Massaponax on Friday night.
The Black–Hawks bettered their record to 2–1, while the Panthers fell to 0–3.
“We were in a good situation [two aboard and one out] and I was behind in the count,” said Sterner, who started in center field but wound up pitching the final three innings for the win. “I was like, ‘You need to get a hit to help the team.’ I was glad that I was able to do it. I got the pitch that I wanted.”
Sterner blasted the ball to left field where the Panthers’ Savannah Birdsong barely missed making a leaping catch. The ball went to the fence and Sterner ran the bases with reckless abandon as Birdsong retreated to field the ball and relay the throw to the infield.
“My coach [John Barton] was holding up his hands to stop, my adrenalin was going, there was no way I was going to stop,” the University of Rhode Island-bound senior confessed. “You have to go: this is going to be the winning run for your team.”
Brooke Shelton and Madelyn Chambers set the table for Sterner with back-to-back singles up the middle. They were the only four hits Brooke Point managed in the seven-inning game. Massaponax, which had leadoff hitters reach safely in six innings, tied the score with a run in the fourth and went ahead with two runs in the sixth. Kaleigh Billig and Emily Cross had two hits apiece for the Panthers.
Senior Payton Kilmer was the tough-loser, registering 12 strikeouts in going the distance. “This is the best game she’s pitch so far,” said Massaponax coach Ric Dugan. “First game, she kind of got weak after three innings. She’s worked at it, she’s gotten stronger. A complete good game tonight.”
Barton didn’t make Sterner run any postgame wind sprints or any other form of punishment for not following his instruction to stop at third.
“She was in her own head a little bit,” said the first-year coach. “She looked at me but kept on running. I’m glad she did. The girls want to fight; they want to win every game.”
Sterner is one of a group of seniors who are striving to return to the state playoffs where they lost as freshmen in 2018.
About the shortened 16-game schedule, Barton said: “It’s hard on the pitchers, especially playing three games a week. I just pray they stay healthy, they stay strong.”
Massaponax will entertain Riverbend on Tuesday. Next Friday, Brooke Point will be at home against Stafford.
|R
|H
|E
|Massaponax
|000
|102
|0
|—
|3
|8
|1
|Brooke Point
|100
|003
|x
|—
|4
|4
|1