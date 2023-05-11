Colonial Forge will face top-seed North Stafford in the Commonwealth District girls softball tournament semifinals Friday after beating Stafford 7–4 in an exciting extra-inning affair Wednesday.

“The tournament really matters to us because we’re playing all the local teams,” Eagles coach Jim Edwards said. “These are the girls they grow up playing with every day. They know them outside the ball field, outside of high school, and it’s just fun to come and play good talent across the county.”

The Eagles split the regular-season games against the Wolverines, but his team is “coming into the zone at the right time,” Edwards said.

“I told them, we didn’t win the regular season, but we fought hard at the end, and we started getting a lot of wins,” he said. “We’re coming into our zone, let’s go out there and win the tournament.”

First they had to get past Stafford, who beat them twice during the regular season. They did it with strong pitching from Kaci Stephenson and solid, timely hitting throughout the lineup.

Payton Schwinn got things started, leading off the fourth inning with a double over the shortstop. Makayla Taylor knocked her in with a hard triple to the left field wall, then scored on Madeline Smith’s deep fly to center.

In the fifth, Emily Morgan led off with a walk, reached second on a perfect bunt by Arianna Melendez and scored on another double by Schwinn. Taylor knocked Schwinn home again, and the Eagles were up 4–0.

But the Indians weren’t finished. Denae Lardge lined a single to center. Kaylee Small and Anelis Ortiz–Lugo reached base and got Lardge home, and Jordan Yule got them home with a hard double.

When Leighton Gary beat out an infield single, Yule scored to tie the game up at four.

The game went to extra innings, but Schwinn and Taylor were unable to make it three straight hits when they led off the eighth.

This time, however, it was the middle of the lineup that came through. With two outs, Smith singled to right. Bella Colangelo, MacKenzie Riley and Stephenson followed with doubles, and the Eagles had themselves a 7–4 victory.

“I’m really proud of us, because we were able to fight back and come together as a team,” Taylor said. “It wasn’t just one person that went out there and played. Everyone had a part.”

Edwards agreed.

“They played really well,” he said. “Kaci pitched a great game. The bats came alive. You go up four runs, they tie it up, and then you’ve just got to start over and go at it again. They battled. This team is a gritty, hard-fighting team of really good ball players.”

Stephenson was dominant on the mound, but she credited her teammates for the win.

“I couldn’t have done it without all of them,” she said. “My team did great on the sticks and in the field and they made that win possible.”

She said she’s not the kind of pitcher that can win games on her own.

“I’m not a strikeout pitcher,” she said. “I don’t go for strikeouts. I go for getting it up and getting it on the ground to have them make plays. And they did amazing doing that.”

The Indians were emotional after their season-ending loss.

Stafford coach Dave Bearon said his team was ready for a tough game.

“Colonial Forge is, in my opinion, the best hitting team in our conference. They have a lot of bats,” Bearon said. “We beat them twice, but they were close games. We knew it wasn’t going to be easy. They just hit the ball in better spots than we hit the ball. That’s the way it goes.”

The Eagles will now play in the semifinal, and if they can win that one, in the tournament final Tuesday.

“Now we go to North (Stafford) Friday night,” Edwards said, “and we have to go out there and hit the ball like we did tonight.”