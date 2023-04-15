As the softball curled through the night like a neon yellow orb, the silence was deafening. Both dugouts at Riverbend High School held their collective breaths, angling to see where exactly the satellite launched into low orbit off the bat of Bears left fielder Kaylee Golightly would land.

When its trajectory became clear, and it ricocheted off the fence outside the left field foul pole for a ludicrously-long strike, North Stafford could relax.

Or so the Wolverines thought.

With Golightly subsequently retired in the seventh inning of Friday’s Commonwealth District showdown, the Bears were down to their final out. Trailing 2–1, Riverbend first staved off defeat when a soft liner glanced off an outfielder’s glove and then again when a grounder didn’t take the hop an infielder clearly anticipated.

Asked if the pair of errors shook her confidence, North Stafford starting pitcher Kaylie DeChicchis simply shook her head.

“I trust my team,” said DeChicchis, a left-handed sophomore. “I feel like we’ve been through a lot of games like that, where it’s like, really intense in the last inning, and we always seem to pull through.”

With the tying and winning runs on second and third, respectively, DeChicchis struck out Laney Mutter to preserve North Stafford’s 2–1 victory and spoil Riverbend’s senior night.

The game’s only runs came in the first inning, with North Stafford taking advantage of a leadoff walk and back-to-back Riverbend errors to take a 2–0 lead on RBI singles from Phoebe Hughes and Emma Parkyn. The Bears (7–4) quickly halved their deficit in the bottom of the first, when Emily Dameron laced a double down the left-field line, scoring Onnika DeBruhl.

Both starting pitchers settled down after that, with DeChicchis and Dameron combining for 18 strikeouts the rest of the way. Another potential Riverbend rally was snuffed out in the sixth, when Hughes gunned out the fleet-footed DeBruhl attempting to steal second base.

“I think it comes down to execution,” Riverbend coach Bri Worley said. “We were putting the ball in play a lot, but we weren’t finding holes.”

Not even untimely defensive miscues could faze the Wolverines (7–1, 6–1 Commonwealth), who are off to their best start in several seasons. North Stafford has six seniors on its current roster, many of whom are four-year varsity players who’ve made a point of mentoring the team’s underclassmen.

“I think we have a lot of good team chemistry, that’s the biggest thing,” a grinning DeChicchis said. “Everyone gets along, there’s no drama. So we all just know how to pick each other up, what works for each person to make them smile again.”

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E North Stafford 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 1 3 Riverbend 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 1 2

KAYLIE DECHECCHIS and Phoebe Hughes. EMILY DAMERON and Ryleigh Livesay.