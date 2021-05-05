High school softball: Greenwood perfect as King George blanks Courtland

“I was thinking possibly Spotsy might be the best team we play. So we are definitely excited to play them,” said Greenwood, who struck out seven batters. “I like this team and I think we could go far this year.”

Due to the pandemic, the field for the Region 4B playoff field has been cut in half this spring. The district team with the highest point rating (based on total wins) is assured of advancing, while a second club might qualify as well.

King George’s aggressive style of play seemed to rattle the Cougars, who committed six errors, wrecking an otherwise decent outing by freshman pitcher Allison Thrift. “The defense has shown flashes,” said Courtland coach Tom Wingert. “[With] no scrimmages, had no chance to work out the kinks. New players at new positions, not quite ready.”

The Foxes were ready and willing to run the bases, totaling five stolen bases and four extra base hits. “You have to pay attention where the ball is for the extra base. For me, I’m always looking to get as many bases as I can,” said Hailey Linder, who had a double and a triple for the winners.

Hannah Linder was an offensive standout as well with two singles, two runs scored and a stolen base. Callahan aided the fast start with a two-run single in the first inning.